Report: Dolphins pleased with Albert Wilson's early offseason showing

Just a few months ago, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson appeared to be on the roster bubble. The Dolphins were on the cusp of a wide receiver room overhaul and, with a significant salary for the 2021 season, Wilson appeared to be a logical member of the chopping block. What a difference a few months makes.

There’s still plenty of work to be done, but it appears as though Wilson has answered the call regarding his status as a viable member of the receiving corp — as indicated by a recent report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. According to Jackson, Miami is so happy with Wilson’s health and early showings that they’re even looking at further amplifying his role in the passing game to include reps on the outside.

“The Dolphins have been very happy with how receiver Albert Wilson looked in the offseason program and are even using him some outside, because Jaylen Waddle projects as their top slot receiver.” — Barry Jackson, Miami Herald
Click to expand...
This is a notable development for Miami on a couple of fronts. If the team does indeed follow through and finds room for Wilson on the outside, rookie Jaylen Waddle will be freed up to take a higher percentage of the snaps from the slot, which is where he was most frequently used last year at Alabama. Furthermore, more of Wilson on the outside is bad news for talents like Preston Williams, who currently don’t offer a great deal of special teams value and are lower on the pecking order at wide receiver after the additions of Waddle and Fuller to the mix.

In all, more competition is a good thing. And if Wilson is able to play to the standard that makes his salary worth keeping on the books, the Dolphins will undoubtedly be thrilled to have him after the trying season the team had last year at wide receiver.

Training camp is the big test. But, at least for now, this is a significant development as Miami tries to sort out a crowded wide receiver room for 2021.

Tough competition will only make this team better. Love hearing it.... at all positions. Hey Williams, use this and go prove yourself. We'll be carrying at least 6. I think you can take one of them.
 
I'm rooting for Wilson. Think he can add a lot of playmaking for Tua.
 
The biggest positive I see is flexibility. Miami can have a number of receivers on the field but the DC will have no idea what that means for alignment.
 
This is great news because of competition and flexibility - both mentioned above.

Barring something weird happening, Fuller is a one year rental. I don’t think the Dolphins nor Fuller himself expect him here after this season so it’s important we get development out of Williams, Wilson, and Waddle.
 
Sitting out last year may pay big dividends for Wilson. He mentioned the rest allowed his body to heal.

He was smart being out there practicing with Tua in the off-season.

And Flo loves versatile players.

I was thinking a spot might come down to Wilson or Grant. I prefer Wilson as a receiver, but thought Grant had an advantage because of returning kicks.

Interesting that the odd man out might be Williams. If Miami can get a draft pick for him, I wouldn’t mind.
 
