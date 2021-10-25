Dolph N.Fan
Report: Dolphins sign safety Sheldrick Redwine from Panthers practice squad
The Dolphins make an addition to their secondary.
I mean...come the F' on! We really haven't signed or traded for a Lineman? SERIOUSLY? THIS IS WHY WE SUCK.Can I buy a Lineman Pat?
exactly what the hell are we doing signing another db with the suck oline we haveMaybe they should be searching that wire for a couple guards. That way they can move Hunt back to RT.