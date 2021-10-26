Report: Dolphins-Texans Have Agreed on Watson Trade But Issues Remain

This is just unbelievable. I can’t understand this strategy of completely undermining your young QB - who is the last of your worries right now, in an attempt to give up 3 first round picks you could use to plug all the other glaring holes on this team. Holes that could have been resolved with all of the draft picks you just whiffed on - but since you whiffed on them, let’s take one of the more promising picks you made at number 5, throw him under the bus and go get you a shiny new thing that will distract everyone for a while about how rotten this organization is. It’s a true sign of how dysfunctional and incompetent the Dolphins organization truly is.

How someone’s head isn’t rolling at this point is unreal to me. If I were Ross and someone came to me saying their solution to this problem is to trade the farm for deshaun Watson - I would fire them on the spot.