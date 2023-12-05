 REPORT: Dolphins to Open 2024 Season in Brazil Week 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

REPORT: Dolphins to Open 2024 Season in Brazil Week 1

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

This would be interesting to say the least. From a reputable source too in ESPN.

dolphinstalk.com

REPORT: Dolphins To Open 2024 Season in Brazil Week 1 - Miami Dolphins

Per the ESPN report below, the NFL is exploring playing an NFL game in Brazil next season and in Week 1. The game would be played at Neo Química Arena. The only team in Brazil with the right to market itself is the Miami Dolphins; no other NFL team can do marketing in Brazil, and […]
Would be bonkers to win the Super Bowl and then open the season in Brazil
 
