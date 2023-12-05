DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,009
- Reaction score
- 2,339
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
This would be interesting to say the least. From a reputable source too in ESPN.
REPORT: Dolphins To Open 2024 Season in Brazil Week 1 - Miami Dolphins
Per the ESPN report below, the NFL is exploring playing an NFL game in Brazil next season and in Week 1. The game would be played at Neo Química Arena. The only team in Brazil with the right to market itself is the Miami Dolphins; no other NFL team can do marketing in Brazil, and […]
dolphinstalk.com