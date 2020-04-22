Report: Dolphins trying to get to third pick without giving up fifth

I would rather see them stay at 5 and keep all their picks in the first 2 rounds. I just don’t see one tackle that is worth trading two first round picks and a second round pick for to move up to three.

That is basically what they received in the Tunsil trade and he was a proven NFL player. Any tackle they take at 3 or 5 still is going to have to come in and prove it at the NFL level.