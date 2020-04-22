adolfan131313
adolfan in cali
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2005
- Messages
- 385
- Reaction score
- 61
- Age
- 54
- Location
- modesto,calif
Report: Dolphins trying to get to third pick without giving up fifth - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins might not be trying to move up in the draft to take a tackle instead of a quarterback. They may be trying to take a tackle in addition to a quarterback. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have talked about acquiring the third pick which belongs to the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Would be interesting. Detriot's GM and coach need a lot of picks to keep there jobs. I don't think Detroit would make this trade they covet's one of the top Defensive players inn the top 10