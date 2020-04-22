Report: Dolphins trying to get to third pick without giving up fifth

adolfan131313

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 3, 2005
Messages
385
Reaction score
61
Age
54
Location
modesto,calif
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Dolphins trying to get to third pick without giving up fifth - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins might not be trying to move up in the draft to take a tackle instead of a quarterback. They may be trying to take a tackle in addition to a quarterback. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have talked about acquiring the third pick which belongs to the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Would be interesting. Detriot's GM and coach need a lot of picks to keep there jobs. I don't think Detroit would make this trade they covet's one of the top Defensive players inn the top 10
 
Adam Gase's Eyes

Adam Gase's Eyes

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
911
Reaction score
416
Location
Great White North
Trading up to 3 without giving up 5 is exciting. I'd be all over it, depending on the compensation. Coming away from round 1 with our QB and LT/RT solidified would be amazing. But if we swing the trade, take the tackle at 3 hoping Tua is still there at 5, and San Diego jumps us in a trade with the Giants, it would be an utter disaster. It would be so Dolphins.

QB then OT. Not the other way around.
 
1

1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,119
Reaction score
1,511
Age
67
Location
Miami
I would rather see them stay at 5 and keep all their picks in the first 2 rounds. I just don’t see one tackle that is worth trading two first round picks and a second round pick for to move up to three.
That is basically what they received in the Tunsil trade and he was a proven NFL player. Any tackle they take at 3 or 5 still is going to have to come in and prove it at the NFL level.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
125
Reaction score
95
Age
44
Location
28601
18 and a first next year for 3

3- Tua
5 - Wills
26 - Ruiz
39 - RB or safety....unless Josh Jones is still there
56 - RB or safety
70 - Raekwon Davis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom