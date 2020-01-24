Report: Dolphins will seek four starting-caliber offensive linemen

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,395
Reaction score
2,841
It obviously needs to be a priority. I expect one starting caliber offensive linemen in free agency. Perhaps with one of the first rounders as well.
 
FearTheBeard

FearTheBeard

FearTheBurke
Joined
Jun 2, 2007
Messages
4,326
Reaction score
247
Location
Vancouver, Canada
I'm expecting one guaranteed big money starter and another mid-tier guy in FA. Davis/Kilgore kept as one starter, draft picks/Dieter/holdovers filling the other 2 openings.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
3,449
Reaction score
368
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
6,714
Reaction score
2,573
NBP81 said:
They should really aim for 6-7... Make it robust and injury proof...
Click to expand...
I think the thought is add 4 starting caliber oline this year to go along with Dieter, Davis and Davenport for depth.


Retro_Marlins said:
Dang so I guess 2 of 3 1st round picks will be offensive line.Lameeeeeeeeeeee
Click to expand...
Could be both 2nd round picks for oline and two free agents. Or even one second round pick and the 3rd round pick + free agency. The first round isn't the only option for starting olinemen.
 
phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

E12 FH Tailgate Gang
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2002
Messages
29,974
Reaction score
11,581
Location
S Florida/Dolphins Nation
CANDolphan said:
This is an article... based off speculation from ANOTHER article... that infers this based off of our hinting we see Davis as a starter?
Click to expand...
Everything and anything regardless of position is speculation until our FO and/or coaching staff comes out and clearly say: this is what we are going to do....and that will not happen.
 
D

DolfinJohnNY

Scout Team
Joined
May 11, 2017
Messages
468
Reaction score
385
Age
56
Location
Rochester, NY
SF Dolphin Fan said:
It obviously needs to be a priority. I expect one starting caliber offensive linemen in free agency. Perhaps with one of the first rounders as well.
Click to expand...
My feeling too SF. I'm thinking a Guard in FA, then @ #18 or #26 an OT, followed in round 2-5 another OT. Of course they gotta make the right pick each time. I'm so eager to see this offseason unfold. :pbj:
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
3,449
Reaction score
368
phins_4_ever said:
Everything and anything regardless of position is speculation until our FO and/or coaching staff comes out and clearly say: this is what we are going to do....and that will not happen.
Click to expand...

Well... I see what you're saying and I'll say...not really. This is especially egregious for those of us who care/have careers that are very focused on sources. I'm okay with speculation based off of direct quotes, it's sports journalism after all, but this article cites THAT article and then later builds off THAT speculation. It's like a ****ty game of telephone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom