Report: Flores Loves Parsons

Report: Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Loves Penn State's Micah Parsons
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores likes Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons heading into this year’s NFL draft, according to The Draft Scout’s Matt Miller.
dolphinnation.com
Well Parsons just might be a Phin? Smokescreen or Real? We'll know soon enough. I say, Come on Down Micah. Welcome to Miami!!!