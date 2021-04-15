 Report: Flores Loves Parsons | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Report: Flores Loves Parsons

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,215
Reaction score
10,037
Location
New Jersey
dolphinnation.com

Report: Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Loves Penn State's Micah Parsons

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores likes Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons heading into this year’s NFL draft, according to The Draft Scout’s Matt Miller.
dolphinnation.com dolphinnation.com

Well Parsons just might be a Phin? Smokescreen or Real? We'll know soon enough. I say, Come on Down Micah. Welcome to Miami!!!
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
39,566
Reaction score
56,817
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Nothing but click bait. Flores/Grier don't let anything out unless they really want to so don't believe anything they say about who our team loves or don't love at this point.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
7,403
Reaction score
9,726
Location
Boise, ID
There's a lot to like with him, he's a good player, but I sure as hell don't want him at 6
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,063
Reaction score
1,680
Not that it is true, but before the trade down and back up there where mocks having him going to Detroit.
 
M

Marino2.0

Rookie
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
17
Reaction score
53
Would totally give the 49ers’ first rounder in 2023 to move up from 18 and snag Parsons.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,328
Reaction score
3,828
Location
Miami
My lord... It is not time to go linebacker early. That is next year when it is a luxury. This year we need elite playmakers on offense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom