DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,160
- Reaction score
- 4,291
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
REPORT: Hafley the Frontrunner for Dolphins Head Coaching Job - DolphinsTalk
REPORT: Hafley the Frontrunner for Dolphins Head Coaching Job Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is the frontrunner for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Hafley is 46 years old and has been the Packers’ defensive coordinator...
dolphinstalk.com