Report: If Raiders can't find trade partner for Derek Carr by Feb 15, they will cut him

Don't kill the messenger...Food for thought. Is Derek Carr as good as Tua? NO. Is he one of, if not, the most durable QB in the league.. Yes. Not as accurate as Tua but he's got an arm and can sling the rock.Carr in this offense could easily get to 4,000 yards and 30 TDs.Tua's my guy but I cannot see us going into next year with Tua and some Brissett/Skylar/Teddy-type backup. I think we're all tired of that. This offense is too good, too ready NOW.I'd love to bring Carr in for a 1 year deal and let the 2 guys compete it out. Don't forget, Tua is on his rookie deal so he's not getting "paid" yet.Plus, guys in Carr's situation sometimes like getting 1 year deals to showcase what they can do, and then leverage that to a massive payday the next year.