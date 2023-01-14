 Report: If Raiders can't find trade partner for Derek Carr by Feb 15, they will cut him | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Report: If Raiders can't find trade partner for Derek Carr by Feb 15, they will cut him

raiderswire.usatoday.com

Report: If Raiders can't find trade partner for Derek Carr by Feb 15, they will cut him

Report Raiders will cut Derek Carr if they are unable to find a trade partner by Feb 15
raiderswire.usatoday.com raiderswire.usatoday.com

Don't kill the messenger...

Food for thought. Is Derek Carr as good as Tua? NO. Is he one of, if not, the most durable QB in the league.. Yes. Not as accurate as Tua but he's got an arm and can sling the rock.

Carr in this offense could easily get to 4,000 yards and 30 TDs.

Tua's my guy but I cannot see us going into next year with Tua and some Brissett/Skylar/Teddy-type backup. I think we're all tired of that. This offense is too good, too ready NOW.

I'd love to bring Carr in for a 1 year deal and let the 2 guys compete it out. Don't forget, Tua is on his rookie deal so he's not getting "paid" yet.

Plus, guys in Carr's situation sometimes like getting 1 year deals to showcase what they can do, and then leverage that to a massive payday the next year.
 
Too bad about your Raiders!
 
Lot of QB threads lately and I think we’re forgetting the flip side.

If Tua rocks in a healthy 2023 season and McD brought in another starter to replace him for the 3rd time, he sure as shit isn’t resigning here.

Edit - I posted after the TItans game last year that there’s no way Tua resigns if Flores is still here and he got fired as soon as season ended. Ross and Grier took the heat that he “can’t” work with them but I think the bigger problem was Tua couldn’t work with him. McD can’t burn that bridge he carefully built with Tua imo.
 
bringing in a guy like Carr or Jimmy G makes sense provided they’re prepared to be backup if Tua is healthy. But definitely think we need a starter worthy backup if we don’t want to risk losing another season to injury.
 
I chuckle at these comments.. “if Tua is healthy in 2023”…. Respectfully, you’re lying to yourself. Tua has been injured every single year since college. And that was “just” his body.. now concussion-prone.. recipe for disaster

Just being a realistic
 
