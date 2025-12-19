 REPORT: McDaniel Staying, Dolphins to go with Co-GM Style Approach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

REPORT: McDaniel Staying, Dolphins to go with Co-GM Style Approach

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
2,118
Reaction score
4,255
Age
48
Location
Miami, FL
Of course, it makes perfect sense.

Not only will they not clean house, but they will double down on what they've been doing.

And if one Miami Dolphins GM couldn't give McDaniel the hand he needed, then double up on that too! Co-GMs! Double the GM of any other team in the NFL. It will be unstoppable! More GM than any of our opponents can possibly handle! What could go wrong?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom