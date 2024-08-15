 REPORT: Miami Almost Traded for Matthew Judon | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

REPORT: Miami Almost Traded for Matthew Judon

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

dolphinstalk.com

REPORT: Miami Almost Traded for Matthew Judon - Miami Dolphins

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reports that the Miami Dolphins were one of three teams that almost traded for superstar edge rusher Matthew Judon. Atlanta ultimately traded for Judon but Miami and Chicago were also in deep talks with New England. Judon is 32 years old and was traded because of a...
