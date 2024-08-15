DolphinsTalk
REPORT: Miami Almost Traded for Matthew Judon - Miami Dolphins
NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reports that the Miami Dolphins were one of three teams that almost traded for superstar edge rusher Matthew Judon. Atlanta ultimately traded for Judon but Miami and Chicago were also in deep talks with New England. Judon is 32 years old and was traded because of a...
dolphinstalk.com