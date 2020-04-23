report - Miami and Detroit discussed a trade

There is nothing solid out, but hearing from several people on Twitter that Miami and Detroit appear to have agreed on terms to swap the 5th and the 3rd picks. I have heard the compensation for the swap described as "cheap." Not sure what that mean but someone asked if that meant the #70 and they were told think cheaper. I guess we will see in a few hours.

I still think there is no way in hell they are moving up for a tackle. Just an fyi, but Tua was seen on an Instagram feed with Jerry Juedy last night and Tua was wearing an aqua, orange, and black shirt.
 
Speaking just to moving up and not to who is ultimately picked, if this is true and the price is just #5 and "cheaper" than #70, its the equivalent of term life insurance. Not a bad investment and does not hurt the bottom line.

Having said that, if the price to move up two spots from 5 to 3 is that cheap it tells me there isn't much of a market for 3 which begs the question: "why move up irrespective?"
 
Armando threw up a tweet about this. But then went to sleep without mentioning it again.

I feel like such a trade like that would be worth more than one tweet
 
uk_dolfan said:
Armando threw up a tweet about this. But then went to sleep without mentioning it again.

I feel like such a trade like that would be worth more than one tweet
CK has been on it as well. He didn't have anything solid, but said people he's talked to in Miami are planning that they are picking 3rd, and someone from Detroit is planning on picking 5th.
 
If it’s for a Tua we probably didn’t give enough. If it’s for a Herbert or a tackle then there might be riots in the streets in many cities in Florida. I personally would hop in the car and drive from AZ to join them.
 
OhJesus said:
I don’t think 70 is enough to get it done. I think to give them 56 and move up would still be considered cheap.
We'll see what it comes down to, but maybe Flo and his former boss worked it out. Detroit would still get the same guy (Okudah) at a cheaper contract and pick up a pick. Maybe the deal was for Quinn and Patricia as well that if they get fired next year they can come work in Miami...LOL
 
