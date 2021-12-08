Report: Miami Dolphins to work out former All-SEC linebacker Linebacker Erroll Thompson

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
When are they going to bring in offensive lineman for a workout??
It sounds like the Miami Dolphins are going to work out a former college standout this week.
Linebacker Erroll Thompson, who made a name for himself at Mississippi State University, is reportedly going to get a chance to show his potential to the Dolphins.
Thompson played in four total seasons at Mississippi State. During his time there, he racked up 125 solo tackles, 187 assisted tackles and 10 sacks. He also totaled three interceptions, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery
It sounds like the Miami Dolphins are going to work out a former college standout this week. Linebacker Erroll Thompson, who made a name for himself at Mississippi State University, is reportedly going to get a chance to show his potential to the Dolphins.
