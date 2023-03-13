 Report: NON Verified Rumor Dolphins Negotiating with Miles Sanders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Report: NON Verified Rumor Dolphins Negotiating with Miles Sanders

Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
4,330
Reaction score
3,826
Location
South Park, Colorado
I've never heard of this account before, are they usually accurate?
I don't really care for Sanders, but if that's the guy they want so be it.
 
Kev7

Kev7

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
829
Reaction score
1,678
Age
40
Location
New Jersey
I hate this is true. Talented running back, but we need a bruiser to get us those tough yards. Sanders will look pedestrians behind our current O line.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,073
Reaction score
14,140
Location
Ft. Myers
Dont hate it, but was hoping we would draft a RB this year. Lots of talent there for cheap.

I'd really like to hear us making moves to fix that oline though.
 
Penthos

Penthos

Am I on speaker phone?
Joined
Sep 11, 2002
Messages
4,951
Reaction score
593
Location
Orlando
I've only seen this reported in one place, so we have no way of knowing if it's true.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,412
Reaction score
8,196
Location
Canada
andyahs said:
He has less than 5,000 followers. Don't trust this source.
Click to expand...
This is the first comment I see on his latest tweet about the Pats putting in an offer on DHop. I don't want to see DHop in the division, but even if it happens, doesn't make me scare the Pats. Also seems like an odd fit given the history between him and their new OC.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom