Fin Mex said: all in all, if I got it right, it‘s between having Ruiz and Igbi (possibly) versus getting Igbi, Hunt and Davis, not sure which one I prefer on paper Click to expand...

We used the extra pick we got for moving back and taking Igbi on trading up for Kindly.If Kindly doesn't work out and Ruiz looks amazing that would be a shame, but on the contrary if Kindly does pan out as well as Igbi then the moves look good all in all, unless Ruiz becomes a HoFer.Igby is very interesting for us though, this secondary and entire defense is veeeery interesting now...