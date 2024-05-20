 REPORT: Tua Arrives at OTAs Monday, Not Holding Out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

REPORT: Tua Arrives at OTAs Monday, Not Holding Out

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,261
Reaction score
2,881
Age
46
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

REPORT: Tua Arrives at OTAs Monday; Not Holding Out - Miami Dolphins

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Tua reported to Miami’s first OTA of the offseason on Monday morning and is not holding out. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is in the building for the start of Dolphins OTAs, per source. The QB is slated to become the next quarterback to receive a big...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom