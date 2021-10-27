Reporter aks Tua if he feels wanted by the Dolphins

The Beatles
- Oct 12, 2016
- 613
- 567
Any response would be dissected. But it is an interesting responseThat's an... interesting ... response.
That is a very good response Tua. Really only way to answer that really loaded question.
Those are internal. Of course he has his confidence and trustHe also said he has “the utmost confidence and trust” that he is the quarterback in Miami. But people can cherry pick and dissect anything that gets them clicks.
You're not wrong but it absolutely was a loaded question like you said. The kid can't win regardless in many people's eyes.Those are internal. Of course he has his confidence and trust
They have their mind made up on him. The reality is 90% of players would not be able to thread the needle on that question. It was the only response that would not have backfired on him or the team.You're not wrong but it absolutely was a loaded question like you said. The kid can't win regardless in many people's eyes.
Only if he truly feels wanted. Which by the wording of the response he doesn’t. But gains NOTHING there tossing the Phins under the bus. He tossed Phins under the bus there (had the chance) poisoning his future with Fins and other teams.Not really.
"I do feel wanted" would have been the best response. By far.
He purposefully worded it oddly. He is a smart guy.