Reporter aks Tua if he feels wanted by the Dolphins

He also said he has “the utmost confidence and trust” that he is the quarterback in Miami. But people can cherry pick and dissect anything that gets them clicks.
 
You're not wrong but it absolutely was a loaded question like you said. The kid can't win regardless in many people's eyes.
They have their mind made up on him. The reality is 90% of players would not be able to thread the needle on that question. It was the only response that would not have backfired on him or the team.
 
Not really.

"I do feel wanted" would have been the best response. By far.

He purposefully worded it oddly. He is a smart guy.
Only if he truly feels wanted. Which by the wording of the response he doesn’t. But gains NOTHING there tossing the Phins under the bus. He tossed Phins under the bus there (had the chance) poisoning his future with Fins and other teams.

Kudos to the reported for asking that question. Maybe they should start those type questions to Flores instead of the softballs
 
