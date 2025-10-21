Required Characteristics For Our New Theoretical Head Coach (and GM) And Who Fits The Bill?

Hiring any coach in Miami sports, professional and college, is much more complicated than it is in most cities.



The tendency for athletes, in Miami, especially the professionals when they are making money, is to enjoy what Miami has to offer, which includes the women and the nightlife. Much different deal here than in Buffalo, for example.



The Heat and Panthers have dealt with this issue well. There is a culture of discipline and toughness that starts from the top. Clear expectations when you play for one of those teams. The Panthers smartly understood the value of toughness - the Tkachuk trade was a perfect example. The Panthers lost that trade on paper. Huberdeau was the more talented player, but he was soft. Tkachuk was tougher and a better leader. The Miami Hurricanes for years have had great recruiting classes on paper, but it never translated on the field, because the kids that ended up committing here did it for lifestyle reasons as opposed to football reasons, and played the game the same way. I have all sorts of issues with Cristobal, but at least he runs a disciplined operation, and understands the value of toughness and the trenches, so it has finally looked representative.



The new Dolphins head coach has to be somewhat of a disciplinarian. It has to be a guy that has credibility, and that players will buy into. It has to be a guy that can keep players focused on the football, and not the nightlife. It has to be a coach that can totally change the culture here - this place needs a cultural enema top to bottom. A full on colonoscopy prep purge. That means a head coach with prior experience, some cachet, and someone who did not run a clown show operation. Granted, not a lot of those guys around. I get that hiring a hot shot coordinator or college coach can have more theoretical upside. Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell have turned out great. BUT probability adjusted, the expected value of one of those hires is less than that of hiring a head coach with prior experience that has a demonstrated ability to control the room. It is a huge challenge to do that in this town, where there are just too many distractions. A coach with these characteristics may have a lower ceiling, but they have a much higher floor.



Further, in addition to the challenges of dealing with all the issues in Miami, imagine a first time head coach with whatever the roster is going to be next year? In all probability, we are not going to be very good. Do you really want a first timer dealing with the challenges of being in Miami AND having a bad roster and losing at the same time? This thing could go sideways so quickly, the first timer will have no chance and lose all credibility with the team right off the bat, whether or not it is even his fault. The odds of it working are slim to none. You just do not want a first timer dealing with this mess.



The other advantage of a coach with a lot of experience is they have relationships, and can bring in qualified and good assistant coaches, that they know well and can work with well. Never underestimate the advantage of having a good staff. When dealing with first time head coaches, you often end up with a cobbled together mess of assistants that are not good, and do not get along with each other. The first timers just do not know enough people to assemble a qualified and unified staff.



Mike Vrabel fit the bill perfectly. It is amazing the NFL passed on him for a year, while a bunch of chumps got hired instead. It shows you a lot of owners are outright clueless. That is the type of guy you want to bring into a messy situation, and he has helped turn that thing around, including the culture, right away. Who is the next Mike Vrabel?



I think there is only one guy that fits the bill. That is Jon Gruden. In addition to the higher floor for Gruden, he is the kind of guy that has the upside one of the hotshot young coordinators would bring to the table. Gruden is not your average uninspiring re-tread, like Mike McCarthy. Gruden is also not a undisciplined clown like Rex Ryan, who I want nothing to do with. Gruden has won a Super Bowl, and brings a lot of cachet to the table. Gruden is tough, he is a football junkie, and he knows how to run an operation. Players will respect, and listen to Gruden. The other bonus, he is an offensive oriented guy, which I prefer on the margin to a defensive oriented guy. Gruden is a coach who can really evaluate the QB position, which is what we are going to need.



Yup, Gruden is suing the NFL. Who cares? Time for Ross to have some balls and not bend over for the league. Flores is suing the league too, and he has a job. And in my opinion, Gruden's lawsuit is 100% legitimate. Someone wrongly leaked that stuff and buried him, harmed his career, and caused him all sorts of duress. In Flores case, he deserved to be fired, and his skin color had nothing to do with it. Flores had a lot to learn, was impossible to deal with, and regardless of whether or not he was right about Tua, his job was to try and make it work.



Gruden in my mind would be a great hire, and there are indications he wants to come here. Owner me would go after him, and I would start that process as soon as possible to make sure he does not go elsewhere.



Whoever our new theoretical GM is (I hope), needs to understand all these issues too. That also applies to who you draft in terms of their character (Grier has whiffed big time on this several times) and who you pay, both with regard to our own guys and free agents. It seems the tendency of players in Miami has been to spend their big salaries at the club or on the boat or on the golf course than it has been to stay focused on the football. Character is something that also needs extra attention in Miami.



Not only does the roster need a rebuild, the whole organization needs a cultural enema. We need a coach and a GM that we think can do this. Miami is a really hard place to coach. It is not a place for a first timer, and the way things are here now with the roster and the culture, it is especially not a place for a first timer.



Go out and get Gruden!



Owner me frankly would do it right now, and send McDaniel packing, so Gruden has time on the job to evaluate what is here and what needs to change before next offseason and next year starts.



IF ANYONE HAS OTHER IDEAS - PLEASE COMMENT CONSTRUCTIVELY. THE POINT OF THIS POST IS NOT GRUDEN, IT IS MORE ABOUT THE TYPE OF PERSON YOU WANT TO COACH THIS TEAM. I AM OPEN MINDED THERE COULD BE OTHERS. PLEASE COMMENT ABOUT WHAT THE TYPE OF GUY IS THAT YOU WOULD LOOK TO HIRE AND WHAT THE KEY TRAITS ARE THAT YOU WOULD WANT OUT OF THAT PERSON.