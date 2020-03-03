Reshad Jones

Should we actually cut him?

I get it, he's been pretty injury prone lately and he has a big contract. But I think he's still got something left in the tank, and when healthy, he's a heat-seeking missile.

I think we should keep him for one more year and see if he can offer anything else to the defense. His ability to blitz and tackle are valuable in this defense IMO
 
Yea I mean the dead cap hit is still massive at over $10 million for 2020.

The base is too high to even consider trading him without him agreeing to a price cut.

Player wise I would keep him for another year, but if he has been a nuisance in the lockerroom I would cut bait and take the loss.
 
