Reshad Jones

Should we actually cut him?
I get it, he's been pretty injury prone lately and he has a big contract. But I think he's still got something left in the tank, and when healthy, he's a heat-seeking missile.
I think we should keep him for one more year and see if he can offer anything else to the defense. His ability to blitz and tackle are valuable in this defense IMO
