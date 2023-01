cullenbigcstill said: Yuge fvcking get, bro. We are on the right trend, finally. This team is about to become great, great defensive and offensive systems, which, will only be built upon, year after year. So exciting it's finally going to happen. Click to expand...

This is what I'm most excited about.This franchise has suffered through so much turnover during the past decade, just a near-constant churn. We finally have an offensive HC in place (who we aren't going to lose anytime soon), alongside an expert veteran DC (who has already scratched his HC itch and we don't have to worry about getting poached). Both men are going to be here for many years to come. The importance of continuity within a system cannot be understated. The stability is going to pay dividends.