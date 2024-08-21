Rest In Peace Euan MacDonald (MacD123)

Euan's Guide - Disabled Access Reviews Euan’s Guide features disabled access reviews by disabled people and their families and friends. We feature hotels, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and more.

Finheaven member and passionate dolphins fan Euan Macdonald (username MacD123) passed away this morning after battling ALS for 21 yearsI got to know Euan in a Miami Dolphins discord chat that was started by a fellow finheaven member a few years ago. Euan was as passionate and knowledgeable of a dolphins fan as u will meet. He was a member of this site, and active member in our chat year round. What we didn’t know until recently is that Euan was a living legend, and a hero to manyI was fortunate enough to become Facebook friends w/ Euan and get to know him some on a personal level. He was diagnosed w/ ALS 21 years ago and has kicked its ass ever since. On top of that he’s done a whole lot of good for others during that time. He’s a remarkable human being and im grateful for being able to get to know him. I’ve learned a lot from him just talking about football and life over the years, and shared a ton of laughs.If u would like to know more about Euan and his remarkable story, I’ve got some links below. He’s done a lot for ALS research and for the disabled the last 21 years. I highly recommend taking the time to discover how impactful of a human being he was. He’s leaves a legacy that will benefit many for years and years.I share this here bc his courageous story deserves to be recognized and celebrated. Just like all of us, Euan spent a lot of his time browsing and chatting about the Miami Dolphins - always as a gentlemanRIP MacD, we will take it from here buddy