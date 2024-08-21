Rest In Peace Euan MacDonald (MacD123)

Finheaven member and passionate dolphins fan Euan Macdonald (username MacD123) passed away this morning after battling ALS for 21 years
I got to know Euan in a Miami Dolphins discord chat that was started by a fellow finheaven member a few years ago. Euan was as passionate and knowledgeable of a dolphins fan as u will meet. He was a member of this site, and active member in our chat year round. What we didn’t know until recently is that Euan was a living legend, and a hero to many
I was fortunate enough to become Facebook friends w/ Euan and get to know him some on a personal level. He was diagnosed w/ ALS 21 years ago and has kicked its ass ever since. On top of that he’s done a whole lot of good for others during that time. He’s a remarkable human being and im grateful for being able to get to know him. I’ve learned a lot from him just talking about football and life over the years, and shared a ton of laughs.
If u would like to know more about Euan and his remarkable story, I’ve got some links below. He’s done a lot for ALS research and for the disabled the last 21 years. I highly recommend taking the time to discover how impactful of a human being he was. He’s leaves a legacy that will benefit many for years and years.
I share this here bc his courageous story deserves to be recognized and celebrated. Just like all of us, Euan spent a lot of his time browsing and chatting about the Miami Dolphins - always as a gentleman
RIP MacD, we will take it from here buddy
Euan's Guide - Disabled Access Reviews
Euan’s Guide features disabled access reviews by disabled people and their families and friends. We feature hotels, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and more.
www.euansguide.com
https://www.scotsman.com/news/scottish-news/a-special-man-whose-legacy-will-only-grow-tributes-as-mnd-sufferer-euan-macdonald-dies-at-50-4751793
