Rest In Peace Euan MacDonald (MacD123)

Feb 23, 2017
2,740
4,011
Finheaven member and passionate dolphins fan Euan Macdonald (username MacD123) passed away this morning after battling ALS for 21 years

I got to know Euan in a Miami Dolphins discord chat that was started by a fellow finheaven member a few years ago. Euan was as passionate and knowledgeable of a dolphins fan as u will meet. He was a member of this site, and active member in our chat year round. What we didn’t know until recently is that Euan was a living legend, and a hero to many

I was fortunate enough to become Facebook friends w/ Euan and get to know him some on a personal level. He was diagnosed w/ ALS 21 years ago and has kicked its ass ever since. On top of that he’s done a whole lot of good for others during that time. He’s a remarkable human being and im grateful for being able to get to know him. I’ve learned a lot from him just talking about football and life over the years, and shared a ton of laughs.

If u would like to know more about Euan and his remarkable story, I’ve got some links below. He’s done a lot for ALS research and for the disabled the last 21 years. I highly recommend taking the time to discover how impactful of a human being he was. He’s leaves a legacy that will benefit many for years and years.

The Euan MacDonald Centre

www.euanmacdonaldcentre.org www.euanmacdonaldcentre.org

Euan's Guide - Disabled Access Reviews

Euan’s Guide features disabled access reviews by disabled people and their families and friends. We feature hotels, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and more.
www.euansguide.com www.euansguide.com


I share this here bc his courageous story deserves to be recognized and celebrated. Just like all of us, Euan spent a lot of his time browsing and chatting about the Miami Dolphins - always as a gentleman

RIP MacD, we will take it from here buddy

🙏
 
May he rest in peace and rest assured that we will continue to carry the torch for him on this end until that day we all go home. We act like enemies in here even though we spend so much time communicating with one another, but the truth is we all share a common bond in our love for this franchise.

A lot of us will come and go but in our hearts and even in our death we are Dolphins forever.

I will read more about brother Mac later tonight
 
RIP Euan, I'm sure it wasn't easy to deal with on your situation. Your pain is finally over.
 
God bless him and his family. Thank you for sharing this.
 
We disagree at times with each other just like families do. Also are sadden when we lose one of our family members.
 
