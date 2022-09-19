Rest of Schedule

I am still riding the high from the game yesterday and it's gotten me even more excited for the rest of the year. I don't expect to have many games where the defense gives up 31 points but it's clearly evident that the Fins have the offensive firepower to score more than 31 points if they do so I'm wondering how this has impacted everyone's win-loss predictions for the 2022 season?



vs Bills - W (think we split the season series each winning at home)

@ Bengals - L (I expect a bit of a letdown here with a short-week coming off our first win against the bills in forever)

@ Jets - W

vs Vikings - W

vs Steelers - W

@ Lions - W

@ Bears - W

vs Browns - W

vs Texans - W

@ 49ers - W

@ Chargers - L (Think this will be high-scoring but Chargers get the edge at home)

@ Bills - L

vs Packers - W

@ Pats - W

vs Jets - W



Before the season started I was hoping for 11/12 wins and a playoff berth but now I would be shocked if we don't get that many wins looking at this schedule. I'm now leaning towards 14-3 and a season-long battle for the number 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills and Dolphins. Keep in mind Chiefs and Bills both have more difficult schedules than Miami. I am definitely drinking the Kool-Aid but we won 10 and 9 games over the past 2 seasons with literally no offensive firepower outside of Waddle. This year is going to be special boys, we finally have the capability to win games with both the offense and defense!!