Rest of Schedule

After this 2-0 start, how many wins are we looking at this year?

  • 14+

    Votes: 5 7.7%

  • 13

    Votes: 7 10.8%

  • 12

    Votes: 23 35.4%

  • 11

    Votes: 19 29.2%

  • 10

    Votes: 10 15.4%

  • 2-9

    Votes: 1 1.5%
  • Total voters
    65
Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2017
Messages
244
Reaction score
673
Age
29
Location
Amherstburg
I am still riding the high from the game yesterday and it's gotten me even more excited for the rest of the year. I don't expect to have many games where the defense gives up 31 points but it's clearly evident that the Fins have the offensive firepower to score more than 31 points if they do so I'm wondering how this has impacted everyone's win-loss predictions for the 2022 season?

vs Bills - W (think we split the season series each winning at home)
@ Bengals - L (I expect a bit of a letdown here with a short-week coming off our first win against the bills in forever)
@ Jets - W
vs Vikings - W
vs Steelers - W
@ Lions - W
@ Bears - W
vs Browns - W
vs Texans - W
@ 49ers - W
@ Chargers - L (Think this will be high-scoring but Chargers get the edge at home)
@ Bills - L
vs Packers - W
@ Pats - W
vs Jets - W

Before the season started I was hoping for 11/12 wins and a playoff berth but now I would be shocked if we don't get that many wins looking at this schedule. I'm now leaning towards 14-3 and a season-long battle for the number 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills and Dolphins. Keep in mind Chiefs and Bills both have more difficult schedules than Miami. I am definitely drinking the Kool-Aid but we won 10 and 9 games over the past 2 seasons with literally no offensive firepower outside of Waddle. This year is going to be special boys, we finally have the capability to win games with both the offense and defense!!
 
Soxfinatic

Soxfinatic

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 25, 2006
Messages
1,570
Reaction score
1,410
Location
Chicago
Well, I think you have a lot of something in that Kool-Aid! Haha. I love your optimism. Let's see how it goes this week against a really good Bills team. This schedule is rough. Asking a lot to beat the Bills once and that west coast swing will be rough. The Niners are very good and talented team. Yesterday will not be the norm offensively, obviously. We got very lucky to get out 2-0. Winning in December in New England will be a lot less than a given. I'm hoping 10 wins.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,993
Reaction score
10,213
Location
San Antonio
Alex Thrasher said:
I am still riding the high from the game yesterday and it's gotten me even more excited for the rest of the year. I don't expect to have many games where the defense gives up 31 points but it's clearly evident that the Fins have the offensive firepower to score more than 31 points if they do so I'm wondering how this has impacted everyone's win-loss predictions for the 2022 season?

vs Bills - W (think we split the season series each winning at home)
@ Bengals - L (I expect a bit of a letdown here with a short-week coming off our first win against the bills in forever)
@ Jets - W
vs Vikings - W
vs Steelers - W
@ Lions - W
@ Bears - W
vs Browns - W
vs Texans - W
@ 49ers - W
@ Chargers - L (Think this will be high-scoring but Chargers get the edge at home)
@ Bills - L
vs Packers - W
@ Pats - W
vs Jets - W

Before the season started I was hoping for 11/12 wins and a playoff berth but now I would be shocked if we don't get that many wins looking at this schedule. I'm now leaning towards 14-3 and a season-long battle for the number 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills and Dolphins. Keep in mind Chiefs and Bills both have more difficult schedules than Miami. I am definitely drinking the Kool-Aid but we won 10 and 9 games over the past 2 seasons with literally no offensive firepower outside of Waddle. This year is going to be special boys, we finally have the capability to win games with both the offense and defense!!
I believe between the Vikings, Niners, Packers and the Pats, we drop 2 of those. If it’s dropping 2 to NFC teams, consider me less-than-concerned. I’m damn glad we don’t have the AFC West this year.
 
G

GCD960

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,761
Reaction score
356
Location
I'm over here now
Hope bengals win this week and aren’t desperate for a win… either way I guess they will be tho…


7-3 at the bye would be good

Cross country team typically lose, wish it was chargers first…but having an old coach from SF may help offset that a bit

Def 9 wins
Probably 10
Maybe 11
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,906
Reaction score
8,065
Location
Everywhere
I don't think we lose as many of those west coast games as you think. We beat all those teams some handily 2 years ago.

The GB game will probably be cold as all hell and that's gonna be an L. Outside of that I could see us losing to the Bills twice, but that's about it.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,528
Reaction score
4,151
In the original prediction thread I had us going 15-2. Losing to GB and Buffalo in Buffalo.

With that said. The tiers, as I see them:

Should be favored and or win
Jets, Pitt, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Jets, NE

That puts us at 9 wins

Toss ups
CInncy
Minn
Cleveland
Chargers
GB
49er

Pick 2 of those games as wins, that's most likely the layoffs.

Right now the Bengals and Brown look like the easiest 2

After that 49ers, Chargers, Vikings GB in this order.

Not favored
Buffalo
Buffalo

By time we play the Chargers, we will be in a win and in the Playoffs scenario.

The only question is which one out of Miami, Buffalo and KC take the top spot.

At 15-2 I say Miami.

So says GRYPHONK
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,294
Reaction score
6,301
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Minnesota could be a handful, thank god that game's at home.
You know, don't overlook Detroit in Detroit. Dan Campbell's team isn't going to be a pushover. I know most posters will scoff at the Lions, but I think they are going to be a tough out.
 
GatorFin73

GatorFin73

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
415
Reaction score
715
Age
48
Location
Boca Raton
Said 11 wins before the season and bet the over 9 wins Vegas line. So far so good although I would love to see us hit that next level like the old Pats and current Chiefs and be hovering around 13 wins, that would be quite the statement for this new coach and rebuilt team.
 
