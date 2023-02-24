Restocking the TE Room

If i'm being honest, i'd be surprise outside of blocking if this style of offense and the type of HC we have will ever really using a TE to pass-catch.Similiar to backs catching the ball out of the backfield.I really see this offense trying to do what it did last year...feed Waddle/Hill. But try to do it better next season...I'd be surprised if we put more emphasis on running the ball more conistently next season too.