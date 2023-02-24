 Restocking the TE Room | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Restocking the TE Room

Filling the TE Position

I think Gesicki is gone and we need to upgrade here. This link gives the available free agents. Who best suits McDaniel's schemes? Anyone you think available in a trade? https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/tight-end/
Nope, Keep Gesicki and use him correctly.
If i'm being honest, i'd be surprise outside of blocking if this style of offense and the type of HC we have will ever really using a TE to pass-catch.

Similiar to backs catching the ball out of the backfield.

I really see this offense trying to do what it did last year...feed Waddle/Hill. But try to do it better next season...

I'd be surprised if we put more emphasis on running the ball more conistently next season too.
 
If i'm being honest, i'd be surprise outside of blocking if this style of offense and the type of HC we have will ever really using a TE to pass-catch.

Similiar to backs catching the ball out of the backfield.

I really see this offense trying to do what it did last year...feed Waddle/Hill. But try to do it better next season...

I'd be surprised if we put more emphasis on running the ball more conistently next season too.
I mean you have to play to the talent we have. You wanna run your offense through dynamic playmakers? Or guys who go down with a slight breeze?

Gesicki is a long striding, pass catcher. Who cant break tackles or block.

"misused" is such a load of crap. He'd have been in on more plays if he could play as an adequate TE. He doesnt possess and wiggle to get open short, he's just a player good at catching the ball, who is somewhat athletic.
 
