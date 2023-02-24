Restocking the TE Room

utahphinsfan
I just noticed that Ross Dwelley (Niners) is a UFA.
Thoughts?
I mean you have to play to the talent we have. You wanna run your offense through dynamic playmakers? Or guys who go down with a slight breeze?If i'm being honest, i'd be surprise outside of blocking if this style of offense and the type of HC we have will ever really using a TE to pass-catch.
Similiar to backs catching the ball out of the backfield.
I really see this offense trying to do what it did last year...feed Waddle/Hill. But try to do it better next season...
I'd be surprised if we put more emphasis on running the ball more conistently next season too.
How would that be? Seam routes seems to be his best option. You have to scheme the guy open a lot
That isn’t happening. Plus, he doesn’t have a role in this offense.