 Restructuring Tua's Contract To Get Him Out Of Here - Kirk Cousins Example | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Restructuring Tua's Contract To Get Him Out Of Here - Kirk Cousins Example

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcChump
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
8,250
Reaction score
14,790
Age
49
Location
san diego
The Falcons just re-worked Kirk Cousins deal, details in link below. This restructuring does not change the total money due to Cousins, but it does make it easier for the Falcons to part ways with him, and for Cousins to find a new home. Ergo, it works for both parties, which is how you make a deal.

It sounds like the Dolphins don't want Tua to be here. Tua has said it would be "dope" to get a fresh start somewhere else.

His contract is an impediment to all of these things, so perhaps there is a way to re-work it so that it is easier to move on from Tua?

Tua is obviously not going to give up money, but perhaps there is a way to move the money around, to make everything easier, like the Falcons did with Cousins?

Then I think Tua will have to straight eat the $20mm injury guarantee he has for 2027. I do not think any team will want to inherit that risk. The Dolphins need to tell Tua, you want a chance at playing elsewhere, you need to straight drop this term from your new deal. This is not giving up money, because it is money you are never going to get. If you remain with the team, you will not be allowed near the facility next year due to injury risk, and you will not be allowed to practice and will not be part of the game day roster. You will become invisible, and this will effectively end your career. Do you want a chance at playing again for someone else and resurrecting your career, or not? If not, we will eat the last year of your contract, nothing we can do, and you will not be allowed near the facility, and the rest of the NFL will know this is the choice you made and your career is done.

Play hardball for once, and put a stake in the ground. This could be a win/win for both parties. The big question is does Tua still want to play football, or is he actually retired in his own mind regardless?

PS yes you can get your career wiped out with a training camp or sanctioned team facility workout injury. That may have just happened to Eichenberg. It has happened to other players too. Tua is much higher risk than most, for a variety of reasons. Some real and physical, some due to the fact that these things are often grey and a player could try to take advantage of this clause especially when medical issues often can be grey. This is a risk that is not worth taking with him.

www.espn.com

Falcons rework Cousins deal, set up key decision

The Falcons and Kirk Cousins agreed to modify the final two years of the QB's contract, setting the stage for a decision on his Atlanta future to be made by the third day of the 2026 NFL league year on March 13, a source told ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Last edited:
That won’t really work for Tua’s deal. You can’t lower the guaranteed money we owe him. It doesn’t really matter how you break it up, we still owe him ~$100M. You might be able to make his contract look better in a trade. It will still cost us the same amount though.
 
Yeah doesn’t really work. Restructuring only works with guaranteed money if you plan to keep him. I suppose you could restructure and trade to make it easier for another team to get higher trade comp but we are still responsible for what we owe him and have to take on that hit immediately or split between this and next year.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
That won’t really work for Tua’s deal. You can’t lower the guaranteed money we owe him. It doesn’t really matter how you break it up, we still owe him ~$100M. You might be able to make his contract look better in a trade. It will still cost us the same amount though.
Click to expand...
Thank you. Tua is not owed another $100mm. Now please read the OP and the Cousins restructure article. Maybe start with these sentences from the OP, and then maybe reply after reading these things and getting the point and facts right:

"This restructuring does not change the total money due to Cousins, but it does make it easier for the Falcons to part ways with him, and for Cousins to find a new home."

And

"Tua is obviously not going to give up money, but perhaps there is a way to move the money around, to make everything easier, like the Falcons did with Cousins?"
 
MARINO1384 said:
Yeah doesn’t really work. Restructuring only works with guaranteed money if you plan to keep him. I suppose you could restructure and trade to make it easier for another team to get higher trade comp but we are still responsible for what we owe him and have to take on that hit immediately or split between this and next year.
Click to expand...
same message to you as the prior poster, without the $100mm part being relevant:

Thank you. Now please read the OP and the Cousins restructure article. Maybe start with these sentences from the OP, and then maybe reply after reading these things and getting the point and facts right:

"This restructuring does not change the total money due to Cousins, but it does make it easier for the Falcons to part ways with him, and for Cousins to find a new home."

And

"Tua is obviously not going to give up money, but perhaps there is a way to move the money around, to make everything easier, like the Falcons did with Cousins?"
 
phinsforlife said:
same message to you as the prior poster, without the $100mm part being relevant:

Thank you. Now please read the OP and the Cousins restructure article. Maybe start with these sentences from the OP, and then maybe reply after reading these things and getting the point and facts right:

"This restructuring does not change the total money due to Cousins, but it does make it easier for the Falcons to part ways with him, and for Cousins to find a new home."

And

"Tua is obviously not going to give up money, but perhaps there is a way to move the money around, to make everything easier, like the Falcons did with Cousins?"
Click to expand...

I can reread it all you want it still doesn’t change the fact that you have no clue what you are talking about and don’t understand how contracts and restructuring works.

Cousins gave up his unguaranteed portion of his contract to create cap space for Atlanta allowing them to save some money prior to a June 1st cut. This is money he knows he won’t get so it creates cap space for Atlanta without having to wait until after June 1st which is what would have happened if he had not restructured.

Terron Armstead did the same thing for us this offseason and we were able to get his immediate non guaranteed salary to use in free agency then his guarenteed was split June 1st.

In Tua’s case there’s nothing to take from as the entire salary is guaranteed. There’s nothing to save.

If your going to post articles then create rude responses, you should at the very least understand a little bit on the subject at hand to avoid looking dumb in the future.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I can reread it all you want it still doesn’t change the fact that you have no clue what you are talking about and don’t understand how contracts and restructuring works.

Cousins gave up his unguaranteed portion of his contract to create cap space for Atlanta allowing them to save some money prior to a June 1st cut. This is money he knows he won’t get so it creates cap space for Atlanta without having to wait until after June 1st which is what would have happened if he had not restructured.

Terron Armstead did the same thing for us this offseason and we were able to get his immediate non guaranteed salary to use in free agency then his guarenteed was split June 1st.

In Tua’s case there’s nothing to take from as the entire salary is guaranteed. There’s nothing to save.

If your going to post articles then create rude responses, you should at the very least understand a little bit on the subject at hand to avoid looking dumb in the future.
Click to expand...
100% Bingo.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I can reread it all you want it still doesn’t change the fact that you have no clue what you are talking about and don’t understand how contracts and restructuring works.

Cousins gave up his unguaranteed portion of his contract to create cap space for Atlanta allowing them to save some money prior to a June 1st cut. This is money he knows he won’t get so it creates cap space for Atlanta without having to wait until after June 1st which is what would have happened if he had not restructured.

Terron Armstead did the same thing for us this offseason and we were able to get his immediate non guaranteed salary to use in free agency then his guarenteed was split June 1st.

In Tua’s case there’s nothing to take from as the entire salary is guaranteed. There’s nothing to save.

If your going to post articles then create rude responses, you should at the very least understand a little bit on the subject at hand to avoid looking dumb in the future.
Click to expand...
maybe try getting a clue, although this will not stop you from the rude and wrong footed posts while wearing your Tua footie pajamas and your Tua rookie card which is now worth 1 penny on the discount rack at TJ Maxx:

"The restructure also included reducing his 2026 base salary from a non-guaranteed $35 million to just $2.1 million, a difference of $32.9 million. That amount equals the increase in his 2027 compensation that this amended deal includes, just split differently. The restructure does not impact any guaranteed money already owed to Cousins."

"Such a release would split the dead money on Cousins' contract over the 2026 and 2027 league years, as opposed to the team taking on the full amount in 2026, while also creating cap flexibility for Atlanta on June 2. Additionally, by agreeing to reduce Cousins' base salary for the 2026 year, the Falcons create more cap flexibility right away, as his cap charge dropped immediately."
 
phinsforlife said:
maybe try getting a clue, although this will not stop you from the rude and wrong footed posts while wearing your Tua footie pajamas and your Tua rookie card which is now worth 1 penny on the discount rack at TJ Maxx:

"The restructure also included reducing his 2026 base salary from a non-guaranteed $35 million to just $2.1 million, a difference of $32.9 million. That amount equals the increase in his 2027 compensation that this amended deal includes, just split differently. The restructure does not impact any guaranteed money already owed to Cousins."

"Such a release would split the dead money on Cousins' contract over the 2026 and 2027 league years, as opposed to the team taking on the full amount in 2026, while also creating cap flexibility for Atlanta on June 2. Additionally, by agreeing to reduce Cousins' base salary for the 2026 year, the Falcons create more cap flexibility right away, as his cap charge dropped immediately."
Click to expand...

Jesus you’re a special one….

Congrats you can make something bold, sure doesn’t help you get a clue. You’re missing the point of the restructure which is to get that money before June. In Tua’s case there’s nothing to save.

Guarenteed money is not the issue with cousins as they can easily split it between 2026 and 2027. The issue was if they June 1st cut him they’d have to wait until June to receive and use that 32 million. Cousins made it easier for the falcons and solved that problem.

It is not the same problem for Miami so you can bold this whole paragraph if you’d like but it won’t fix the fact that you clearly don’t have a clue or understand the reasoning behind the restructure and how the two aren’t remotely similar.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom