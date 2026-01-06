Restructuring Tua's Contract To Get Him Out Of Here - Kirk Cousins Example

Falcons rework Cousins deal, set up key decision The Falcons and Kirk Cousins agreed to modify the final two years of the QB's contract, setting the stage for a decision on his Atlanta future to be made by the third day of the 2026 NFL league year on March 13, a source told ESPN.

The Falcons just re-worked Kirk Cousins deal, details in link below. This restructuring does not change the total money due to Cousins, but it does make it easier for the Falcons to part ways with him, and for Cousins to find a new home. Ergo, it works for both parties, which is how you make a deal.It sounds like the Dolphins don't want Tua to be here. Tua has said it would be "dope" to get a fresh start somewhere else.His contract is an impediment to all of these things, so perhaps there is a way to re-work it so that it is easier to move on from Tua?Tua is obviously not going to give up money, but perhaps there is a way to move the money around, to make everything easier, like the Falcons did with Cousins?. I do not think any team will want to inherit that risk. The Dolphins need to tell Tua, you want a chance at playing elsewhere, you need to straight drop this term from your new deal. This is not giving up money, because it is money you are never going to get. If you remain with the team, you will not be allowed near the facility next year due to injury risk, and you will not be allowed to practice and will not be part of the game day roster. You will become invisible, and this will effectively end your career. Do you want a chance at playing again for someone else and resurrecting your career, or not? If not, we will eat the last year of your contract, nothing we can do, and you will not be allowed near the facility, and the rest of the NFL will know this is the choice you made and your career is done.Play hardball for once, and put a stake in the ground. This could be a win/win for both parties. The big question is does Tua still want to play football, or is he actually retired in his own mind regardless?PS yes you can get your career wiped out with a training camp or sanctioned team facility workout injury. That may have just happened to Eichenberg. It has happened to other players too. Tua is much higher risk than most, for a variety of reasons. Some real and physical, some due to the fact that these things are often grey and a player could try to take advantage of this clause especially when medical issues often can be grey. This is a risk that is not worth taking with him.