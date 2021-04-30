Retrospect - Waddle and Phillips

I get it. We lost out on Pitts and Chase. But I still believe that from trading down from 3 to 6, the FO was not fixated on those 2. Waddle is not a bad consolation prize. Yeah, he’s doesnt have the height measurables , buts he’s got a rapport with Tua (I’m sure the FO picked his brain about Waddle vs Smith), and he gives us a dimension we haven’t had - speed and the ability to score any time he touches the ball (please don’t tell me Grant fits that bill).



Also, for those think we should have stayed at 12 and let the board fall, both Philly and NYG would most likely have picked Waddle and Smith, leaving us with Bateman, Moore, Toney, etc.



As for Phillips, I get it again. Another injury risk (basically playing with 2 strikes for the concussion history), but the dude can flat out play. Should we have waited until round 2 to grab an edge, Phillips would have been gone, and there was a run at the end of the 1st on edge guys like Paye, Turner, Oweh, Rousseau. There are still guys like Ojulari, Ossai and Basham that could still have been had, but I don’t knock the swing for the fences approach.



Armchair GM Day 1: I would’ve grabbed Davonta Smith and Christian Darrisaw.



Armchair GM day 2: Id go for RT/C/RB, in that order. Wouldn’t rule out a Moehring or Grant at S if there.



Fins up!!!