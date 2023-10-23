Return of Players next 2 weeks

claytonduper
Trying to keep track of all our injured players and their respective timetable to return. (I'm sure I am missing some guys)
Next week against the Patriots:
1. Connor Williams?
2. X. Howard?
3. Needham?
2 weeks against the Chiefs:
1. Ramsey?
2. Armstead or is that only 3 weeks on IR?
3. Achane or is that only 3 weeks on IR?
4. Wynn?
5. Holland?
