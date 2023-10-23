Return of Players next 2 weeks

glufinfan said: Tony Kornheiser said the Dolphins record is very deceptive. Click to expand...

This is the stupidest narrative49ers- only winning team they beat was the Cowboys. Lost to Cleveland and MinnyBills- only winning team they beat was Miami- lost to Jets, NE, and JagsChiefs- only winning team they beat was the Jags.This is such a silly narrative. The elite teams only have 1 win each against a winning team. They have all played bad teams all season.The diferrence is Miami has not lost to a bad team. Only Philly and Chiefs can say that. The rest of the elite teams have all lost to a crappy team.Actually, the Eagles are the only top team with 2 wins against teams with a winning record.So, due to only playing crappy teams, are the Chiefs/Bills and 49ers frauds also. I know some will say Purdy and the 49ers sure look like frauds lately. Plus the Bills and Manbaby Allen.Why is Miami the only team to have thus narrative when EVERY elite team, minus the Eagles have played crapoy teams all season so far?