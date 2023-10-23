 Return of Players next 2 weeks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Return of Players next 2 weeks

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,343
Reaction score
3,001
Trying to keep track of all our injured players and their respective timetable to return. (I'm sure I am missing some guys)

Next week against the Patriots:
1. Connor Williams?
2. X. Howard?
3. Needham?

2 weeks against the Chiefs:
1. Ramsey?
2. Armstead or is that only 3 weeks on IR?
3. Achane or is that only 3 weeks on IR?
4. Wynn?
5. Holland?
 
Achane will be eligible to return for the Raiders game. Holland in the protocol so I’d assume this week or next, and I think I read that Long cleared the protocol already.

Howard said he was ready to play last night so I’d assume he’s back next week. Hopefully the same with Connor.

Ramsey there’s nothing definitive but lots of noise surrounding a Germany debut.
 
We can probably expect that none of them will be back right after their IR stint ends. We apparently love holding guys out for additional weeks. We’re so good that we don’t need them. Early season games are meaningless. Just wait until December and we’ll really be rocking and rolling with all of these rested, healthy studs.
 
ESPN said that Wynn would miss significant time. I'm hoping that Williams and Howard are both go's for the Patriots game.
 
Cotton is from Alabama but he never made any impact with the Raiders.
He has the size and pedigree. What is his potential at LG ?
Can he learn on the job and be a solid LG for us?
 
LANGER72 said:
Cotton is from Alabama but he never made any impact with the Raiders.
He has the size and pedigree. What is his potential at LG ?
Can he learn on the job and be a solid LG for us?
Click to expand...
He is 27, so I don’t imagine him having a ton of upside. He looked like a practice squad to alright back up player to me. Not sure if Robert Jones is still recovering or what, but I would have pegged him as a starter over Cotton.
 
glufinfan said:
Tony Kornheiser said the Dolphins record is very deceptive.
Click to expand...

This is the stupidest narrative

49ers- only winning team they beat was the Cowboys. Lost to Cleveland and Minny
Bills- only winning team they beat was Miami- lost to Jets, NE, and Jags
Chiefs- only winning team they beat was the Jags.

This is such a silly narrative. The elite teams only have 1 win each against a winning team. They have all played bad teams all season.

The diferrence is Miami has not lost to a bad team. Only Philly and Chiefs can say that. The rest of the elite teams have all lost to a crappy team.

Actually, the Eagles are the only top team with 2 wins against teams with a winning record.

So, due to only playing crappy teams, are the Chiefs/Bills and 49ers frauds also. I know some will say Purdy and the 49ers sure look like frauds lately. Plus the Bills and Manbaby Allen.

Why is Miami the only team to have thus narrative when EVERY elite team, minus the Eagles have played crapoy teams all season so far?
 
GRYPHONK said:
This is the stupidest narrative

49ers- only winning team they beat was the Cowboys. Lost to Cleveland and Minny
Bills- only winning team they beat was Miami- lost to Jets, NE, and Jags
Chiefs- only winning team they beat was the Jags.

This is such a silly narrative. The elite teams only have 1 win each against a winning team. They have all played bad teams all season.

The diferrence is Miami has not lost to a bad team. Only Philly and Chiefs can say that. The rest of the elite teams have all lost to a crappy team.

Actually, the Eagles are the only top team with 2 wins against teams with a winning record.

So, due to only playing crappy teams, are the Chiefs/Bills and 49ers frauds also. I know some will say Purdy and the 49ers sure look like frauds lately. Plus the Bills and Manbaby Allen.

Why is Miami the only team to have thus narrative when EVERY elite team, minus the Eagles have played crapoy teams all season so far?
Click to expand...
I was thinking the same. Bills, Bengals, Chargers, Lions, Cowboys, 49ers, Jags, Ravens all frauds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom