 Reuben Foster working out for the Dolphins on Wednesday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reuben Foster working out for the Dolphins on Wednesday

TheMageGandalf said:
Didn't this happen once before but we said no thanks? Or was it just us talking about it on here once upon a time?

Why does it feel like dejavu with this player?
Click to expand...
It was posited on here that we should kick the tires. But I thought that nothing came of it.

Perfect example of talking it into existence.
 
I liked him coming out of college but he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020. He did play in a semi-pro league earlier this year but he hasn’t had any real interest from an NFL team for the last three years.

What this shows me is there aren’t any quality inside LB‘s sitting out there waiting to be signed.
 
1972forever said:
I liked him coming out of college but he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020. He did play in a semi-pro league earlier this year but he hasn’t had any real interest from an NFL team for the last three years.

What this shows me is there aren’t any quality inside LB‘s sitting out there waiting to be signed.
Click to expand...
I liked him too, but drugs, injury, and domestic violence can make for short careers.

Hopefully he’s matured.
 
AdamD13 said:
I liked him too, but drugs, injury, and domestic violence can make for short careers.

Hopefully he’s matured.
Click to expand...
It is hard to imagine he has maintained his physical skills over this amount of lapsed time. On a positive note it could be enough time for a change of personality. Time will tell.
I also agree with 1972 that it shows a paucity of LBers out there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom