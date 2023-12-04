Reuben Foster working out for the Dolphins on Wednesday

Danny
It was posited on here that we should kick the tires. But I thought that nothing came of it.Didn't this happen once before but we said no thanks? Or was it just us talking about it on here once upon a time?
Why does it feel like dejavu with this player?
I liked him too, but drugs, injury, and domestic violence can make for short careers.I liked him coming out of college but he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020. He did play in a semi-pro league earlier this year but he hasn’t had any real interest from an NFL team for the last three years.
What this shows me is there aren’t any quality inside LB‘s sitting out there waiting to be signed.
That's the Bills Joe.I liked the player before the combine. Not a fan of his personality and off field problems, but I guess we're just gonna have a roster of woman beaters.
It is hard to imagine he has maintained his physical skills over this amount of lapsed time. On a positive note it could be enough time for a change of personality. Time will tell.I liked him too, but drugs, injury, and domestic violence can make for short careers.
Hopefully he’s matured.