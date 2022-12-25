Revenge from the NFL

I've said this before. Do you think we could really do so much damage to the shield and get away with it? The NFL has been punishing us this season.



The scandal with TOM BRADY...the NFL's POSTER BOY for 2 DECADES.



The scandal with Sean Payton.



The raycism claims and legal trouble with Flores



And finally, this season... we bring the ENTIRE sports world down on the NFL over the concussion controversy? Making the shield look like they don't give a SHIT about their players!? All the media shitstorm?



And now the NFLPA trouble they have?



-----------------------------



Do you guys actually think the NFL would let us get away with all this shit? Let our owner get away with it?



Look at the past couple games and tell me that they're legitimate. The refs have been in on it. And this week? I'm sorry but no human being performs as well as Tua has and then throws TRIPLE INT's in such HORRID fashion...the guy is WAY TOO PROTECTIVE OF THE FOOTBALL and accurate. Shit happens... but that was not real life. He threw the game because he had to.



These people are entertainers. And sometimes they're called upon to throw games. Sometimes its for Vegas. Sometimes its for narratives. But in this case...its for punishment.



No way this was real life.