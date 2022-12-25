 Revenge from the NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Revenge from the NFL

S

Smitten2021

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 10, 2021
Messages
134
Reaction score
272
Age
25
Location
Hawaii
I've said this before. Do you think we could really do so much damage to the shield and get away with it? The NFL has been punishing us this season.

The scandal with TOM BRADY...the NFL's POSTER BOY for 2 DECADES.

The scandal with Sean Payton.

The raycism claims and legal trouble with Flores

And finally, this season... we bring the ENTIRE sports world down on the NFL over the concussion controversy? Making the shield look like they don't give a SHIT about their players!? All the media shitstorm?

And now the NFLPA trouble they have?

-----------------------------

Do you guys actually think the NFL would let us get away with all this shit? Let our owner get away with it?

Look at the past couple games and tell me that they're legitimate. The refs have been in on it. And this week? I'm sorry but no human being performs as well as Tua has and then throws TRIPLE INT's in such HORRID fashion...the guy is WAY TOO PROTECTIVE OF THE FOOTBALL and accurate. Shit happens... but that was not real life. He threw the game because he had to.

These people are entertainers. And sometimes they're called upon to throw games. Sometimes its for Vegas. Sometimes its for narratives. But in this case...its for punishment.

No way this was real life.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,041
Reaction score
5,646
Age
32
Location
CT
Ehh officiating was solid, only major bad call was a roughing the passer which Philips tapped Rodgers as the ball was coming out and we might of got away with pass interference on kahous pick which evens it out. Others weeks not so much but this week was solid.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,821
Reaction score
4,188
Age
32
Location
Tallahassee
I’m not above a good conspiracy theory, but this one is too much.

You would need thousands of people to all be in on the lie and keep it covered up. No chance.

We just aren’t good enough.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
2,149
Reaction score
1,298
Location
Tennessee
I do have questions about horrid officiating against us that tends to seem lopsided...But I really can't think players are in on anything at all.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
20,159
Reaction score
13,619
Location
South Carolina
The officiating has been worse than normal this year across the league, not just with us. Not sure why that is, but you can definitely see it in some of these calls.

Not sure how you fix that short of the full time Ref's as a potential answer, but I don't see that as a cure all

I don't see a conspiracy however.....
 
G

goucfgo

Practice Squad
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
16
Reaction score
22
Tua just had another terrible 4th quarter turnover - NFL’s fault!
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,788
Reaction score
4,447
Location
Home
F that jerk off Goodell and his POS version of the NFL. He can kiss my ass. The Dolphins choke job is their own fault but that doesn't change the fact that Goodell is an ass clown and the NFL officials are incompetent.
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
3,257
Reaction score
2,034
Location
Toronto
Smitten2021 said:
I've said this before. Do you think we could really do so much damage to the shield and get away with it? The NFL has been punishing us this season.

The scandal with TOM BRADY...the NFL's POSTER BOY for 2 DECADES.

The scandal with Sean Payton.

The raycism claims and legal trouble with Flores

And finally, this season... we bring the ENTIRE sports world down on the NFL over the concussion controversy? Making the shield look like they don't give a SHIT about their players!? All the media shitstorm?

And now the NFLPA trouble they have?

-----------------------------

Do you guys actually think the NFL would let us get away with all this shit? Let our owner get away with it?

Look at the past couple games and tell me that they're legitimate. The refs have been in on it. And this week? I'm sorry but no human being performs as well as Tua has and then throws TRIPLE INT's in such HORRID fashion...the guy is WAY TOO PROTECTIVE OF THE FOOTBALL and accurate. Shit happens... but that was not real life. He threw the game because he had to.

These people are entertainers. And sometimes they're called upon to throw games. Sometimes its for Vegas. Sometimes its for narratives. But in this case...its for punishment.

No way this was real life.
Click to expand...
I agree. NFL has hammered us with the refs messing our call or non calls. Such BS
 
BigSmoke

BigSmoke

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 8, 2022
Messages
172
Reaction score
427
Age
37
Location
Florida
fetchimage
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom