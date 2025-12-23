Reviewing Ewers First Start

It was only one game. We got our asses kicked. But in retrospect, I didn't think he was half bad. I also think he was not the biggest problem out there. Granted, I think Ewers is limited. He does not seem to have any plus physical attributes. His arm seems OK, but that is only in compare to Tua. I would bet he is still in the bottom 20% of NFL QBs in that regard. Same could be said for his scrambling ability. At any rate, some observations:



-Correct me if I am wrong. No early blown timeouts because the offensive operation was not in synch, and no delays of game. First time in ages I can remember that happening. This was a 7th round draft pick with almost no reps, and the operation looked cleaner than I have seen it in ages. The kid looked like an NFL QB, and he had the whole thing under control. That is pretty darn good. I remember Tua's first start, it looked like total chaos back there. I think his first play (might have been against the Rams), he collided with the running back for a fumble or something goofy like that.



-His 260 passing yards were the second most by a Dolphins rookie quarterback in their first start, behind only Dan Marino’s 322 passing yards. His 260 passing yards were the most by any rookie quarterback in their first NFL start this season. Ewers looked a lot better than some of the prior Dolphins backups, who had a lot more experience and reps. Heck, he looked better than some of our prior starters.



-Ewers had no help from the running game or the OL, besides the big run by Achane. But we were not controlling the game on the ground otherwise. Jonah and AJ were terrible again while Paul and Strange were mediocre. Nobody was helping the kid. Not even Tua or the coaches on the sideline. The team no showed. The Dulcich fumble also didn't help.



-The two interceptions, well I have seen worse. At least he didn't throw it straight to a DB because he didn't understand a coverage, or huck it into double coverage. The first one to Wease, pretty good ball, good play by the DB, who arguably went through the back of the WR. A little more of an arm, that ball probably gets in there. You want your QB making those kind of throws. The 2nd interception, a lesser version of the same thing. I think it was Waddle who got beat out by the DB. No excuses for either, they happened, but I have seen much much worse. He had the right idea with those throws, but in the NFL the line is very fine.



Net/net I think Ewers was actually OK. He looked like he had total control of the operation. I have seen much worse. He was not even close to the top of the list of problems in that game. Considering his lack of experience pretty darn good, and a lot of guys with much more experience were much worse. The kid is an NFL player. Not claim from me he is a savior or is the guy. I think he is too limited for that, but you never know. But end of day, he did OK given the circumstances, and it was overshadowed by the final score and the 3rd quarter implosion.