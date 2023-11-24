 Revisiting the 2005 Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Revisiting the 2005 Draft

This is a day I will never forget. I was at a get together with other Dolphin fans. This was the year we took Ronnie Brown with the 2nd pick. May of those who I was watching with that day were happy. A few wanted Cadillac Willaims. A few wanted Cedric Benson. I, however, was the only one who said we should pick Aaron Rodgers, a young QB out of California. Unlike those who I was with, I had watched and studied hundreds of hours of college game film. For me, Rodgers was an easy decision. But that's the difference. Some supposed fans know very little and rely on the mock drafts from people like Mel Kiper. I, on the other hand, do my own analysis.

Now, almost 20 years later, think about how different the Dolphins would have been if they had me in the war room? We would have had Rodgers instead of an average RB.
 
You belong in a room alright.... a rubber room.
 
Can we revisit the 97 draft while we are here? I forgot who we drafted and it's been nagging at me for years.

Ps, don't miss the kickoff in 5 hrs.
 
Seems like a few teams missed out on Rodgers... They may have had a different angle of Film you had. Sometimes you hit, sometimes you miss.

I will tune in on your 2024 post on what and the who the Dolphins should draft. Would rather get the value out of your 100's of hours now, then wait to reflect 18 or so years from now.

PS- I'm thinking LB, OL ( any/all 5), TE and RB.
 
Normally I would have ignored him ages ago but he's like a sore gum. You know it hurts to pick at it but can't help yourself.

This is really 4D chess he is playing and sad to say lads we are getting our asses kicked 😂
 
The Giants 2005 draft offers a better comparison as they drafted the mostly same positions as the Dolphins with their players contributing to a Super Bowl. If you include the 1st round pick that traded away in the previous draft, their draft would have fell as Shawn Merriman, Corey Webster, Justin Tuck, and Brandon Jacobs. They Dolphins picked Ronnie Brown, Matt Roth, Channing Crowder, and Travis Daniels. None of the defenders offered game-changing abilities to pressure the QB or shutdown a receiver while Ronnie's successful career was match or exceeded by a number of other backs from the draft.

How much of the front office did Saban inherit and how much of a role did Saban play in his 1st draft? The next year the Dolphins ended up with Jason Allen, Daunte Culpepper trade, Derek Hagan, and Joe Toledo and were soon deleted of talent to start a long downward cycle.
 
Sometimes it's fun to think about these things.

The Dolphins could have signed Matt Hasselbeck who was a pretty decent QB and was certainly better than Jay Fiedler. Instead, we had to take a world class defense and one of the only competent running games that team would ever have and let Jay Fiedler command it.

Maybe it's not fun to ever think about these things because it's nonsense in hindsight. There's also no telling if Aaron Rodgers would have even been a good quarterback for this team.
 
If they had you in the War Room we would all be begging for the return of Cameron Cameron....
 
