Revisiting the 2005 Draft

This is a day I will never forget. I was at a get together with other Dolphin fans. This was the year we took Ronnie Brown with the 2nd pick. May of those who I was watching with that day were happy. A few wanted Cadillac Willaims. A few wanted Cedric Benson. I, however, was the only one who said we should pick Aaron Rodgers, a young QB out of California. Unlike those who I was with, I had watched and studied hundreds of hours of college game film. For me, Rodgers was an easy decision. But that's the difference. Some supposed fans know very little and rely on the mock drafts from people like Mel Kiper. I, on the other hand, do my own analysis.



Now, almost 20 years later, think about how different the Dolphins would have been if they had me in the war room? We would have had Rodgers instead of an average RB.