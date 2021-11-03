 Rex Ryan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rex Ryan?

S

Smitten2021

Rookie
Joined
Apr 10, 2021
Messages
32
Reaction score
46
Age
24
Location
Hawaii
We talk about established coaches. While he didn’t have the success in Buffalo, he had a helluva run with the Jets. Let that sink in for a moment...the JETS.

We know he’s a defensive mind. He’s a run first mind. He would bring qualified coaches to the staff. I know most of you will tear this apart but I feel like he’s a good candidate after listening to all the others that have been brought up.

He was recently vocal about how poorly we’ve handled the Tua situation. That alone earns my respect.

Thoughts?
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,858
Reaction score
2,613
Location
Canada
Increasingly I don't think Grier or Flores are fired after this season. They don't seem concerned about their jobs. I suspect Ross gives them one final year.

Rex Ryan would probably be on my shortlist if we're in the market for a new coach though.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,418
Reaction score
1,302
Tua or Death said:
Increasingly I don't think Grier or Flores are fired after this season. They don't seem concerned about their jobs. I suspect Ross gives them one final year.

Rex Ryan would probably be on my shortlist if we're in the market for a new coach though.
Click to expand...
I hope not. It will be another wasted year if that is the case. Flores doesn't seem to have the ability to hire a good coaching staff and that won't change by next year. We will be stuck with the same crappy coaches and the same crappy offensive and defensive systems.
 
Last edited:
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,493
Reaction score
3,901
Location
Trinidad
I’d rather have Buddy Ryan, Ryan Reynolds or Rex Luthor.

Maybe even T-Rex in a pinch. Pressers be like: “Bang a Gong bitch”.
 
metfish

metfish

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 3, 2004
Messages
165
Reaction score
98
Location
Dallas, Texas
Ross and Grier aren’t fired until seasons end IMO. You can bring Don Shula back and he could get more then two wins out of this roster. Doing the whole “interim“ coach things only muddies the waters as you now have to give serious interim guy an interview when it’s nearly impossible to get the guy you really want while an NFL season is still on going. Let the current tag team finish the season, and in all likelihood their careers as they bolster resumes that feature a two win team that followed a draft in which they had handfuls of early choices.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,593
Reaction score
13,268
Age
68
Location
Miami
Ryan has proved he isn’t a quality NFL head coach. He was a great DC but I doubt he would want to leave the desk at ESPN to become a DC again and I don’t see the Dolphins or any other team hiring him to be their HC.

If they are looking to hire a former HC, I would be more than happy with Doug Pederson. His issue with the Eagles seemed to be with the front office and not his ability as a head coach on the field. I think he would be a huge upgrade over Flores and he would actually hire professional level assistants to coach with him.
 
B

Bridgeburner

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 9, 2011
Messages
571
Reaction score
535
Smitten2021 said:
We talk about established coaches. While he didn’t have the success in Buffalo, he had a helluva run with the Jets. Let that sink in for a moment...the JETS.

We know he’s a defensive mind. He’s a run first mind. He would bring qualified coaches to the staff. I know most of you will tear this apart but I feel like he’s a good candidate after listening to all the others that have been brought up.

He was recently vocal about how poorly we’ve handled the Tua situation. That alone earns my respect.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...

JFC. Get it together, finheaven.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom