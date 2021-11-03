Smitten2021
We talk about established coaches. While he didn’t have the success in Buffalo, he had a helluva run with the Jets. Let that sink in for a moment...the JETS.
We know he’s a defensive mind. He’s a run first mind. He would bring qualified coaches to the staff. I know most of you will tear this apart but I feel like he’s a good candidate after listening to all the others that have been brought up.
He was recently vocal about how poorly we’ve handled the Tua situation. That alone earns my respect.
Thoughts?
