RG3's take on Tua

I love how people say he's very limited or that's not his style. I mean look at that highlight clip right there of his deep pass for bama. That was about a 50 yard pass, but was put on a rope with accuracy despite 50 yards out. Not some duck floater. If he had that issue previous seasons, it wasn't because he lacked the physical ability. But the hip injury might have affected him. He seems healthier than ever, so with more time to pass with better protection hopefully, plus run game and wrs. So with all that and him healthier, I feel you might see tua able to launch deep passes more like he did at bama. I don't expect it to happen a ton because of mcdaniels heavy running game style, but I think you'll see more deep passes