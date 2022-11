bhmstuff said: I love Rich Eisen. His interactions with McDaniel... praise for Tua. He's not afraid to go against the grain.



His sidekick, though, comes across as an idiot. Tua is putting up insane numbers and that guy keeps saying he underthrows the deep ball. So dumb. Click to expand...

My sentiments as well regarding rich's sidekick. You can plug and play any QB in this offense and have success? Get out of here with that. Tua was scanning the field like an allpro last week, if he plays like that consistently there's no doubt he will live up to elite status.