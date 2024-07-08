Rich Eisen: Are people sleeping on Miami to win AFCE?

BONG SHULA
Thought this might be of interest during the sleepy off-season.
Who? Ravens? 49rs?No, we are always on the conversation but never there with the results. Team had a beautiful opportunity last year and screwed the pooch.
Sad and true!I'll believe it when I see it. Otherwise this organization has let us down for way too long and so that's why I don't set myself up for the huge let down.
As long as we aren't "middle of the road".Sadly no, we had a slightly better roster last year, in most folks eyes and couldn't close out the division down the stretch of the season with Buffalo on the ropes.
Were pretenders until proven otherwise.
Weren't you a Bengals fan 4 years ago?Since when have we "always been on the conversation"?
Possibly the last 4 years and certainly the last two years.
This year we are going to "be the conversation". - LOL
