 Rich Eisen: Are people sleeping on Miami to win AFCE? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rich Eisen: Are people sleeping on Miami to win AFCE?

foozool13 said:
No, we are always on the conversation but never there with the results. Team had a beautiful opportunity last year and screwed the pooch.
Since when have we "always been on the conversation"?
Possibly the last 4 years and certainly the last two years.

This year we are going to "be the conversation". - LOL
 
MrChadRico said:
Sadly no, we had a slightly better roster last year, in most folks eyes and couldn't close out the division down the stretch of the season with Buffalo on the ropes.

Were pretenders until proven otherwise.
As long as we aren't "middle of the road".
 
