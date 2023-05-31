 Rich Eisen Thinks Tua If Healthy Is A Top Three MVP Candidate in '23 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rich Eisen Thinks Tua If Healthy Is A Top Three MVP Candidate in '23

Top 3? That is mighty high praise. I think Mahomes, Hurts, Lamar, and Burrow would be rated ahead of Tua right now.
 
Mach2 said:
Lamar?

I realize he won it previously, but what has he done recently?
Ugh. I'm so tired of people just vomiting up Lamar's name. The guy has ended the last two seasons with a bum knee and his entire style of play is predicated on being a running threat. Stick him in the pocket and he's a fairly pedestrian QB. I do not know why the Ravens paid him as his game is going to keep dipping.
 
But didn’t a little birdie tell him Brady was coming in to take his job.
 
Mach2 said:
He has also, in most cases, been fair and rational, irrespective of subject.
Yes. I enjoy his viewpoints. He is careful with his words but is always fair. So odd that he's a Jets fan as those attributes should get you barred from the parking lot at the Met.
 
Kebo said:
Top 3? That is mighty high praise. I think Mahomes, Hurts, Lamar, and Burrow would be rated ahead of Tua right now.
What has Lamar done in recent history to make you think he belongs in that group?

Mahomes, Allen, Burrow should all be ahead of Tua but Tua belongs in the top 5 IMO.
 
Lamar has won an MVP before. He has Zay Flowers, OBJ, Mark Andrews, Bateman, and possibly D-Hop to throw to. The guy is second only to Mahomes in winning percentage. You guys are missing the target on this one.
 
Kebo said:
Lamar has won an MVP before. He has Zay Flowers, OBJ, Mark Andrews, Bateman, and possibly D-Hop to throw to. The guy is second only to Mahomes in winning percentage. You guys are missing the target on this one.
I tend to agree with this. Lamar almost beat us single handedly last year.

He's far from perfect but he's also capable of being the best football player on the planet on any random Sunday.

I think now that his mind is right after the financial security, he's going to be a menace this year.
 
