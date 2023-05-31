Rich Eisen Thinks Tua If Healthy Is A Top Three MVP Candidate in '23

Fin-Loco
LOVE this.
Ugh. I'm so tired of people just vomiting up Lamar's name. The guy has ended the last two seasons with a bum knee and his entire style of play is predicated on being a running threat. Stick him in the pocket and he's a fairly pedestrian QB. I do not know why the Ravens paid him as his game is going to keep dipping.Lamar?
I realize he won it previously, but what has he done recently?
Yes. I enjoy his viewpoints. He is careful with his words but is always fair. So odd that he's a Jets fan as those attributes should get you barred from the parking lot at the Met.He has also, in most cases, been fair and rational, irrespective of subject.
Top 3? That is mighty high praise. I think Mahomes, Hurts, Lamar, and Burrow would be rated ahead of Tua right now.
Lamar has won an MVP before. He has Zay Flowers, OBJ, Mark Andrews, Bateman, and possibly D-Hop to throw to. The guy is second only to Mahomes in winning percentage. You guys are missing the target on this one.