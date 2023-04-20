 Rich Eisen: Tom Brady is the Fins Backup Plan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rich Eisen: Tom Brady is the Fins Backup Plan

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
4,142
Reaction score
26,440
Location
Nebraska


I do not post this to cause division over Tua. I'm 100% behind the guy and love having him at QB for us. Fins are firmly committed to Tua, they have made that crystal clear. McDaniel absolutely loves him. And I am not looking to post ANOTHER Tom Brady thread. But....what Rich Eisen said today is interesting. There were some eye brows raised when Mike White was signed as our backup QB. The reality is that he may not be the true backup....

Weeks ago Rich Eisen had mentioned rumors he heard at the NFL Combine. One of them that he heard over and over again while at the Combine was that Tom Brady may not be done.

He said Brady loves keeping his options open. There is a reason he didn't sign a "One Dayer" with TB or NE. He wants to be a Free Agent JUST IN CASE.

Yesterday, Tua in his presser said he had legitimately considered retirement, but decided to keep playing.

The Fins lost their 1st RD pick because we "tampered" with Brady gauging his interest. Plus, Brady lives in South Florida.

Rich Eisen was told..."if Tua for whatever reason can't answer the bell, because how many times it was rung, Brady is the ultimate--break glass in case of emergency QB of all time--this is what I was told."

Today at the Emerge America Conference, a venture backed platform focused on transforming Miami into a global tech hub, Brady was the key note speaker there. On stage he was asked directly would he come out of retirement to QB the Miami Dolphins. Brady said: "ah man...well, I will say....now that I am not affiliated with any team anymore....I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like....so I wouldn't say I root for them all the time, but I root for my friends and several of them play for Miami."

Rich added that Tua is awesome when healthy, the Dolphins are awesome and setup, he loves the coach and everything they have done. But this is exactly why he heard the chatter at the Combine. If Tua gets hurt and can't go on, Brady is the backup plan.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
6,447
Reaction score
9,451
If Tua is not coming back for the season? That's one thing.

But let's say Miami starts off 11-1
Tua is back in charge of MVP talks.

Disaster strikes, Tua gets hurt.

Brady comes in
Miami goes 5-0.

First round bye.

2nd round, Tua is healthy and ready to go.

Who do you start?

This is why Brady will never be an option, IMO, while Tua is the starter and expected back at some point.

Who the hell benches a HOF QB after going 5-0?

Who the he'll benches an 11-1 MVP caliber QB?

Nope, only way he would ever be an option is if it's 100% clear, Tua is done for the season, including post season.

Personally, I would never want Brady.

I didn't watch the video. If that was Eisens point...
..........
..
.

OOPS lol
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
6,447
Reaction score
9,451
O heah, this is not meant for you Hoot.

But I find it so ironic that......

Most of the people running with the whole Tua considered retirement angle
Are also interested in bringing I'm Brady or were interested.

WHO ACTUALLY RETIRED..................
.....
.....
.....
TWICE
 
