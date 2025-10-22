Richie Incognito: “The Dolphins are a dumpster fire”

I agree with both of them, and feel they’re spot on. I played football in high school, college, and semi pro ball. I’d wager that 96% or more of my teammates would agree with both of these takes as well. Imagine how NFL men and players feel.



The hope here is that the more grenades directed at the Dolphins and the organization from the media and columnists out there, the better chance for some meaningful change will come about. The more noise and pressure heaped upon Stephen Ross the better, eventually his hand will be forced by these external sirens.



Oh, and I’ll just keep saying this until the poisonous snake is removed from the building: FIRE CHRIS GRIER!



Nothing meaningful or impactful will happen until that rat is exterminated and gone from this franchise. He’s the worst General Manager in all of professional sports, hands down.