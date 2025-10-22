 Richie Incognito: “The Dolphins are a dumpster fire” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Richie Incognito: “The Dolphins are a dumpster fire”

FinFaninColorado said:
Wow incognito brilliant and you worked for the fins and didn’t win ****
Can't win when you have a child (Martin) as a teammate making false allegations that destroyed seasons. Don't rewrite history acting like Incognito wasn't an overall positive here.
 
FinFaninColorado said:
Wrong. It's a dumb comment by Bruschi but it's not his first one. Arguing that a head coach is garbage based on how he perceives his looks? Really? He would have the same comment about Belichick. I guess he likes Mangini's looks better who he played under. Bruschi is an idiot.
 
LargoFin said:
You mean the 73 year old that is banging a girl younger and hotter than many of the players’ wives?
 
I agree with both of them, and feel they’re spot on. I played football in high school, college, and semi pro ball. I’d wager that 96% or more of my teammates would agree with both of these takes as well. Imagine how NFL men and players feel.

The hope here is that the more grenades directed at the Dolphins and the organization from the media and columnists out there, the better chance for some meaningful change will come about. The more noise and pressure heaped upon Stephen Ross the better, eventually his hand will be forced by these external sirens.

Oh, and I’ll just keep saying this until the poisonous snake is removed from the building: FIRE CHRIS GRIER!

Nothing meaningful or impactful will happen until that rat is exterminated and gone from this franchise. He’s the worst General Manager in all of professional sports, hands down.
 
They keep talking about the coach and qb and they aren’t wrong. The qb deserves a ton of scrutiny but look at the roster. It’s a complete mess.
 
