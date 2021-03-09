Ricky Williams’ One Career Regret

Fin-Loco said: I'm a Dolphins fan. We needed him and he went to go live in a tent in Australia and F'ed us. Click to expand...

Yeah I felt that same way when it happened, I mean he was by far my favorite player. I know his decision wasn't malicious though. He was going through some stuff mentally. I wish he handled it better but he wasn't ever a scumbag or anything to that degree IMO.He came back gave us another 1000 yard season to go along with some really great moments over those 3 years.It's still just sports entertainment and in the end, his personal happiness comes before my fan happiness.