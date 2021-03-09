 Ricky Williams’ One Career Regret | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ricky Williams’ One Career Regret

DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
"I'm not the kind of person that has many regrets," said Williams, who recently launched his own podcast. "I do have one regret in my football career, and it was that I didn't finish my career as a Dolphin. It would have been great to play my last year [in Miami]. I probably would have played a couple more years if I stayed in Miami and I would have had the opportunity to become the Dolphins' all-time leading rusher. I was maybe only 400 something yards away."
www.cbssports.com

Ricky Williams, who shocked the NFL with his 2004 retirement, has just one regret from his playing career

Williams finished just short of becoming the Dolphins' career rushing leader
D

DannyMcCoy

Fin-Loco said:
Flushing two seasons of ours down the drain because he was an irresponsible piece of trash? Loved Ricky but he's in the hall of scumbags for that crap.
Could be nicer about it, but i was hoping his retirement in training camp was going to be his regret.
 
XxfeensterxX

XxfeensterxX

Fin-Loco said:
Flushing two seasons of ours down the drain because he was an irresponsible piece of trash? Loved Ricky but he's in the hall of scumbags for that crap.
Laughably horrible take. He's a piece of trash because he made a choice to retire? I mean I wasn't happy with the timing of it all but I don't call others trash or scumbags over career choices.

He made a choice he was happy with at the time.
 
lynx

lynx

Meh. I always thought he ended his career with the Dolphins, I don't even care enough to Google who it was to be honest
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

XxfeensterxX said:
Laughably horrible take. He's a piece of trash because he made a choice to retire? I mean I wasn't happy with the timing of it all but I don't call others trash or scumbags over career choices.

He made a choice he was happy with at the time.
I'm a Dolphins fan. We needed him and he went to go live in a tent in Australia and F'ed us.
 
XxfeensterxX

XxfeensterxX

Fin-Loco said:
I'm a Dolphins fan. We needed him and he went to go live in a tent in Australia and F'ed us.
Yeah I felt that same way when it happened, I mean he was by far my favorite player. I know his decision wasn't malicious though. He was going through some stuff mentally. I wish he handled it better but he wasn't ever a scumbag or anything to that degree IMO.

He came back gave us another 1000 yard season to go along with some really great moments over those 3 years.

It's still just sports entertainment and in the end, his personal happiness comes before my fan happiness.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

XxfeensterxX said:
Yeah I felt that same way when it happened, I mean he was by far my favorite player. I know his decision wasn't malicious though. He was going through some stuff mentally. I wish he handled it better but he wasn't ever a scumbag or anything to that degree IMO.

He came back gave us another 1000 yard season to go along with some really great moments over those 3 years.

It's still just sports entertainment and in the end, his personal happiness comes before my fan happiness.
Sure. My sports happiness trumps all of their personal happiness. I'm as selfish as they come. I want the Dolphins to win and the players to exceed expectations. They only matter to me because they are on this team.
 
