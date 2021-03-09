Ricky Williams’ One Career Regret

DuderinoN703
We? What the **** we?
Club Member
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2004
- Messages
- 41,318
- Reaction score
- 6,396
- Location
- Northern Virginia
"I'm not the kind of person that has many regrets," said Williams, who recently launched his own podcast. "I do have one regret in my football career, and it was that I didn't finish my career as a Dolphin. It would have been great to play my last year [in Miami]. I probably would have played a couple more years if I stayed in Miami and I would have had the opportunity to become the Dolphins' all-time leading rusher. I was maybe only 400 something yards away."[\quote]
Ricky Williams, who shocked the NFL with his 2004 retirement, has just one regret from his playing careerWilliams finished just short of becoming the Dolphins' career rushing leaderwww.cbssports.com