 Ricky Williams responds to NFL no longer testing for the sticky icky. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ricky Williams responds to NFL no longer testing for the sticky icky.

I have never cared for Roger Goodelle, I think he’s a corporate tool. He cares about two things maximizing profit for the owners, and enriching himself, which doing his job well has done for him. He does not care about the integrity of the game, he doesn’t care about the players, he barely cares about the fans even though they pay his salary and everybody else’s. The NFL is a corporate entity designed to make money for entertainment purposes. Well they do care about their public image, they will do what’s best for the corporation, Including favoring big market teams, and favorite players again to maximize profits.
 
Stupid. Not smoking pot was a condition of employment to play a children’s game for millions of dollars. Ricky Williams pissed that away because he wanted to get high. There are billions of people working terrible jobs who dream about the kind of opportunity Ricky Williams wasted.

That the rules have now changed is kind of irrelevant. Ricky Williams isn’t a victim.
 
mia4ever said:
Oh, light up you Francis's...
stripes lighten GIF
 
WCUPUNK said:
Pretty classy response from Ricky seeing how the league’s policy on marijuana cost him millions and possibly a spot in Canton. Miss this dude…

Yup… Ricky was a “head” of his time. Very misunderstood dude. My fav all-time RB and the best my eyes ever saw. 👻👀🤠
 
Ricky was the man and it’s been well documented a lot of him retiring was in large part that Wanstache couldn’t get a QB to support him. He smoked pot but he also touched the ball 871 times in 2 years. 27 times a game is no ****ing joke. Guy was beat down.
 
Ricky brought it all… Absolute top of the line football talent, wonderful personality - once we really got to know him, struggles with anxiety, dealing with “issues” and “maryjane” while layin’ down an amazing career…that we, as Dolphin fans, can look back on with great pride. 🐣
 
Marino2.0 said:
Stupid. Not smoking pot was a condition of employment to play a children’s game for millions of dollars. Ricky Williams pissed that away because he wanted to get high. There are billions of people working terrible jobs who dream about the kind of opportunity Ricky Williams wasted.

That the rules have now changed is kind of irrelevant. Ricky Williams isn’t a victim.
If you think a child could play NFL football, you're crazy. They'd be killed, lol.
 
