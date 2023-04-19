Ricky Williams responds to NFL no longer testing for the sticky icky.

I have never cared for Roger Goodelle, I think he’s a corporate tool. He cares about two things maximizing profit for the owners, and enriching himself, which doing his job well has done for him. He does not care about the integrity of the game, he doesn’t care about the players, he barely cares about the fans even though they pay his salary and everybody else’s. The NFL is a corporate entity designed to make money for entertainment purposes. Well they do care about their public image, they will do what’s best for the corporation, Including favoring big market teams, and favorite players again to maximize profits.