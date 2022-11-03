Right Handed Tua vs Lions

He is a god!
His Dad was left hand and didn't want to be the only one in the family so he had him throw left handed.Why did she switch left to right? I’m sure this has been asked I must’ve missed it. I have seen him do this a bit but never understood why. Is the coaching staff trying to get him to change?
Does he change it up on occasion or is this simply some videography trick? I remember seeing that he is a righty on other things except throwing.His Dad was left hand and didn't want to be the only one in the family so he had him throw left handed.
Odd yes.
Video is reversed. Look closely at the names on the jerseys.Does he change it up on occasion or is this simply some videography trick? I remember seeing that he is a righty on other things except throwing.
Thanks, I have been duped into seeing this elsewhere previously. Now i get it, thxVideo is reversed. Look closely at the names on the jerseys.
The video is flipped. He's naturally right-handed but throws with his left...Does he change it up on occasion or is this simply some videography trick? I remember seeing that he is a righty on other things except throwing.
Im naturally right handed but occasionally I’ll use my left. I thinks it’s called the stranger.The video is flipped. He's naturally right-handed but throws with his left...
