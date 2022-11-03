 Right Handed Tua vs Lions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Right Handed Tua vs Lions

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,688
Reaction score
7,458
Location
Miami
He is a quartergod! The 2 TD throws to Waddle looked even better.

I distinctly remember that Ryan Tannehill couldn't make those back of the endzone throws in the red zone. And that he couldn't throw a fade to save his life.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,671
Reaction score
8,038
Location
Garden State
Why did she switch left to right? I’m sure this has been asked I must’ve missed it. I have seen him do this a bit but never understood why. Is the coaching staff trying to get him to change?

Or Is the video simply flipped?
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,356
Reaction score
40,985
Location
Bahamas
artdnj said:
Why did she switch left to right? I’m sure this has been asked I must’ve missed it. I have seen him do this a bit but never understood why. Is the coaching staff trying to get him to change?
Click to expand...
His Dad was left hand and didn't want to be the only one in the family so he had him throw left handed.

Odd yes.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,671
Reaction score
8,038
Location
Garden State
andyahs said:
His Dad was left hand and didn't want to be the only one in the family so he had him throw left handed.

Odd yes.
Click to expand...
Does he change it up on occasion or is this simply some videography trick? I remember seeing that he is a righty on other things except throwing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom