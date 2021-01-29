 Right Tackle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Right Tackle

What should we do with the RT position next year?

  • Stick with Robert Hunt

    Votes: 14 56.0%

  • Draft Penei Sewell at #3

    Votes: 5 20.0%

  • Draft an RT (eg Slater, Jenkins, Mayfield, Lucas...)

    Votes: 3 12.0%

  • Sign an FA (eg Moton, Williams...)

    Votes: 3 12.0%

  • Big trade for elite RT

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Interested to hear what people's thoughts are on who should be at RT next season.

Personally I'm good with Hunt after seeing his footwork improve towards the end of the season. It would obviously help preserve draft capital \ salary cap if we're only looking to upgrade the IOL. But I also like the idea of developing and improving our roster through coaching.

Ultimately though we're going to have to do whatever it takes to protect Tua´s blindside. And we have options including :

- drafting Sewell at 3 and moving him to RT. I wouldn't be upset with drafting Sewell. He's a stud but he wouldn't necessarily be plug and play, he still needs development. His footwork in space is lacking for example and moving from LT to RT isn't that simple. Plus it puts us out of range from the top 3 WRs.

- draft a specialist RT. The best options I see are Rashawn Slater, but he'll likely be gone by our 1b pick and 1a is too rich. Tevin Jenkins at 2a, Jaylen Mayfield at 2a or Abraham Lucas in the 3rd round. Personally I'd go for Jenkins, I think he'd be the most ready day 1. Jenkins and Hunt would be a nasty pairing on that right side.

- sign one in FA. The best options look like Taylor Moton (Panthers) and Darryl Williams (Bills). Both have been very good but certainly not elite. I wouldn't feel great about paying a chunk of our cap ($25m+) to a combination of Moton and Flowers.

- trade for an elite RT. I don't have names here but there could be opportunities with a few teams in salary cap hell.
 
This offseason needs to be about getting Tua weapons - WR and RB rooms need upgrading desperately

I think getting a Center is more important than a tackle. I'd be okay with Jackson and Hunt starting the year with the first crack. Jesse Davis gets an opportunity and you can sign another guy in his range
 
Well everything will be predicated on whether we trade any draft capital for Watson. No use in thinking about it until that domino falls. As for Sewell, if drafted he starts day one. He also has experience playing multiple positions on the line. So many intriguing options, should be a Helluva ride.
 
If looking to draft a RT and move Hunt to RG, then I would look at Darrisaw at pick 18. I have a bigger concern at center, hoping for Humphrey or Meyers in the draft, or Linsley in FA
 
If you move Hunt to Guard... what happens to Kindley?

Flowers definitely has at least one more year on this roster when you look at his contract
 
FitzMagic said:
Well everything will be predicated on whether we trade any draft capital for Watson. No use in thinking about it until that domino falls. As for Sewell, if drafted he starts day one. He also has experience playing multiple positions on the line. So many intriguing options, should be a Helluva ride.
I'm assuming we are sticking with Tua. I'm guessing there'll be threads covering what happens if Watson signs but you're right that would narrow our options.
 
FinPhan54 said:
If you move Hunt to Guard... what happens to Kindley?

Flowers definitely has at least one more year on this roster when you look at his contract
Kindley would start over Flowers regardless of the contract situation.
 
Sewell at #3, but only if Devonte Smith is gone. Otherwise Alex Leatherwood in the 2nd.
 
FinPhan54 said:
If you move Hunt to Guard... what happens to Kindley?

Flowers definitely has at least one more year on this roster when you look at his contract
Our line improved when Kindley replaced Flowers at LG so he probably becomes an expensive back up.
 
Draft Cosmi. Kick Hunt inside to RG and move Kindley to LG. Draft a C as well.

What are the odds that most of the people voting to keep Hunt at RT are also, "Draft WR at 3, then two more WRs and two RBs?"
 
