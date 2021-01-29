Right Tackle

Interested to hear what people's thoughts are on who should be at RT next season.



Personally I'm good with Hunt after seeing his footwork improve towards the end of the season. It would obviously help preserve draft capital \ salary cap if we're only looking to upgrade the IOL. But I also like the idea of developing and improving our roster through coaching.



Ultimately though we're going to have to do whatever it takes to protect Tua´s blindside. And we have options including :



- drafting Sewell at 3 and moving him to RT. I wouldn't be upset with drafting Sewell. He's a stud but he wouldn't necessarily be plug and play, he still needs development. His footwork in space is lacking for example and moving from LT to RT isn't that simple. Plus it puts us out of range from the top 3 WRs.



- draft a specialist RT. The best options I see are Rashawn Slater, but he'll likely be gone by our 1b pick and 1a is too rich. Tevin Jenkins at 2a, Jaylen Mayfield at 2a or Abraham Lucas in the 3rd round. Personally I'd go for Jenkins, I think he'd be the most ready day 1. Jenkins and Hunt would be a nasty pairing on that right side.



- sign one in FA. The best options look like Taylor Moton (Panthers) and Darryl Williams (Bills). Both have been very good but certainly not elite. I wouldn't feel great about paying a chunk of our cap ($25m+) to a combination of Moton and Flowers.



- trade for an elite RT. I don't have names here but there could be opportunities with a few teams in salary cap hell.