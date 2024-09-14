Right where we need to be!

Sick about what happened with Tua but sometimes the hand you are dealt is the winning hand! The more I think about it this is a great opportunity for the team and the Coach.



It's time to play smash-mouth football and ditch the flash-and-dash! I like Weaver he may be our Head Coach in a few years. If you go back and look at this game the defense made stops and Buffalo

was only moving the ball through broken plays a signature of a newly installed defense. Chubb will be back and Chop is already flashing. I think our defense is going to be good this year.



If Mc Daniel is willing to get out of the way and play Run first and field position (stop going for it on fourth down and pin teams back) and be willing to dial up only a few big plays a game to hill in Waddle we may have a shot to turn this around. Skylar is limited but he can hand the ball and has the arm for the Deep ball. When Tua comes back he will need to stay with this playbook (it also limits hits on the QB).



The 1972 Dolphins used this playbook and never lost a game.