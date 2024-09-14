 Right where we need to be! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Right where we need to be!

D

dreamblk

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
2,327
Reaction score
3,764
Sick about what happened with Tua but sometimes the hand you are dealt is the winning hand! The more I think about it this is a great opportunity for the team and the Coach.

It's time to play smash-mouth football and ditch the flash-and-dash! I like Weaver he may be our Head Coach in a few years. If you go back and look at this game the defense made stops and Buffalo
was only moving the ball through broken plays a signature of a newly installed defense. Chubb will be back and Chop is already flashing. I think our defense is going to be good this year.

If Mc Daniel is willing to get out of the way and play Run first and field position (stop going for it on fourth down and pin teams back) and be willing to dial up only a few big plays a game to hill in Waddle we may have a shot to turn this around. Skylar is limited but he can hand the ball and has the arm for the Deep ball. When Tua comes back he will need to stay with this playbook (it also limits hits on the QB).

The 1972 Dolphins used this playbook and never lost a game.
 
dreamblk said:
Sick about what happened with Tua but sometimes the hand you are dealt is the winning hand! The more I think about it this is a great opportunity for the team and the Coach.

It's time to play smash-mouth football and ditch the flash-and-dash! I like Weaver he may be our Head Coach in a few years. If you go back and look at this game the defense made stops and Buffalo
was only moving the ball through broken plays a signature of a newly installed defense. Chubb will be back and Chop is already flashing. I think our defense is going to be good this year.

If Mc Daniel is willing to get out of the way and play Run first and field position (stop going for it on fourth down and pin teams back) and be willing to dial up only a few big plays a game to hill in Waddle we may have a shot to turn this around. Skylar is limited but he can hand the ball and has the arm for the Deep ball. When Tua comes back he will need to stay with this playbook (it also limits hits on the QB).

The 1972 Dolphins used this playbook and never lost a game.
Click to expand...
Skylar has the arm for the deep ball, but sorely lacks the accuracy.

Edit: And we don’t have receivers who win jump ball scenarios on poorly-thrown deep balls.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom