Riley Leonard AI Analysis







---



Player Overview



Position: Quarterback (QB)

College: Notre Dame (2024), previously Duke (2021–2023)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 216 lbs

Background:

Riley Leonard began his collegiate career at Duke, where he showcased his dual-threat capabilities. In 2024, he transferred to Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish to a 14–1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Leonard's leadership and adaptability were instrumental in Notre Dame's offensive success.





---



2024 Season Statistics



Games Played: 15



Completion Percentage: 66.4% (247 completions on 372 attempts)



Passing Yards: 2,606



Passing Touchdowns: 19



Interceptions: 8



Passer Rating: 137.8



Rushing Attempts: 167



Rushing Yards: 866



Yards per Carry: 5.2



Rushing Touchdowns: 16











---



Analytics Justification



Passing Efficiency: Leonard's 66.4% completion rate and 137.8 passer rating reflect his accuracy and effective decision-making throughout the 2024 season.



Dual-Threat Capability: With 866 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, Leonard consistently posed a significant threat on the ground, enhancing his offensive versatility.



Red Zone Proficiency: His combined 35 touchdowns (19 passing, 16 rushing) underscore his effectiveness in scoring situations.







---



Fit for Miami Dolphins Offense



Role: Developmental quarterback with the potential to serve as a reliable backup and, eventually, a starting option.



Scheme Fit: Leonard's proficiency in both passing and rushing aligns well with offensive schemes that utilize play-action and quarterback mobility, similar to the Dolphins' offensive strategies.







---



Expected Impact



Short-Term Impact:

Leonard would provide depth at the quarterback position, offering a skill set that mirrors modern NFL offenses' demands for mobility and versatility.



Long-Term Impact:

With development, Leonard has the potential to evolve into a starting quarterback, bringing dual-threat capabilities that can adapt to various offensive schemes.





---



NFL Comparison



Player: Daniel Jones (New York Giants)

Why: Both quarterbacks share similar physical attributes and dual-threat abilities, excelling in both passing and rushing facets of the game.





---



Strengths and Weaknesses



Strengths:



Dual-Threat Ability: Significant rushing production complements his passing skills.



Size and Athleticism: Ideal build for the quarterback position with notable mobility.



Leadership: Demonstrated ability to lead and adapt, especially evident during his transition to Notre Dame.





Weaknesses:



Consistency: Needs to maintain high performance levels against top-tier defenses.



Mechanics: Occasional lapses in throwing mechanics can affect accuracy.



Experience Against Elite Competition: Limited exposure to consistently high-level defenses may require adjustment time at the professional level.







---



Background/Intangibles



Leadership: Praised for his leadership qualities and ability to galvanize teammates.



Work Ethic: Known for his dedication to improvement and adaptability.



Resilience: Overcame previous injuries to lead Notre Dame to a successful season, earning recognition as a semifinalist for the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award.







---



Injury History



2023: Suffered an ankle injury that limited his playing time.



2024: Sustained a possible concussion during the Orange Bowl but returned to lead his team to victory.







---



Positional Versatility



Primary Role: Quarterback



Secondary Role: Potential contributor in designed quarterback run packages due to his rushing prowess.







---



Scheme Fit



Ideal Fit: Offenses that incorporate quarterback mobility and play-action elements, allowing Leonard to utilize his dual-threat capabilities effectively.







---



Development Timeline/Projection



Immediate Role: Serve as a backup quarterback, learning and adapting to the professional game's speed and complexity.



1–2 Years: Develop mechanics and decision-making under professional coaching.



3–4 Years: Potential to compete for a starting role, bringing a dynamic dual-threat presence to the offense.







---



Cumulative Impact on Team Strategy



Incorporating Riley Leonard into the roster provides a versatile quarterback option capable of executing a dynamic offense. His dual-threat nature can keep defenses off balance, and his leadership qualities contribute positively to the team's culture. With proper development, Leonard can offer both immediate depth and future starting potential, aligning with strategic goals of adaptability and offensive innovation.



---