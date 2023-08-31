RIP Gil Brandt

RichmondWeb
The NFL lost one of it's heroes today. Brandt passed today at 91.
I loved listening to Brandt on Sirius/XM especially during draft season. He literally knew each player's high school, college, mom's name, favorite team, etc....
He was an encyclopedia of football history, and he helped form the NFL. He was also involved in today's NFL.
RIP Gill. Better yet, come back soon! I know you don't want to miss any seasons.
Gil Brandt dies at 91: Godfather of modern scouting helped build Dallas Cowboys into 'America's Team'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt has died at age 91. Widely recognized as the godfather of modern scouting, Brandt helped build the Dallas Cowboys into "America's Team." Judy Battista explains what made this trailblazer such an influential NFL figure
