RIP Randy Crowder

The Ghost
Stamos
I’ve heard so many stories from Channing about his father just listening to the radio on the way to get my son from school during the week….. man, that’s so sad. They seemed to have a great father/son bond.
Best wishes to their family. Channing is awesome. Met him several times. Good dude.
Yea he's a great dude, always been a big fan. Very real and entertaining.CC was easy to root for as a player. He was both intense and chill at the same time some how. He's very likeable, so its no surprise he's had this successful media career.