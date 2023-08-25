 RIP Steve Sidwell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RIP Steve Sidwell

royalshank

Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
23,777
Reaction score
28,207
Location
New Jersey
www.nfl.com

Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78.
That LB unit of Ricky Jackson, Sam Mills, Vaughn Johnson and Pat Swilling may have been the best ever. 2 HOFers and all pro bowlers.

RIP coach
 
