RIP Steve Sidwell

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 23,777
- Reaction score
- 28,207
- Location
- New Jersey
Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78
Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78.
www.nfl.com
That LB unit of Ricky Jackson, Sam Mills, Vaughn Johnson and Pat Swilling may have been the best ever. 2 HOFers and all pro bowlers.
RIP coach