RIP to our friend The Revolting Blob

It pains me to announce that my friend and fellow member @TheRevoltingBlob aka CharlieTheTuna (from his first go round here yearssss ago) has passed on. For back a little background on him and the thread in which became close you can follow this link...we talked on the phone, texted, messaged over here, discord wherever countless times about his beloved fins, his family, his love for this site, his pain, his medical condition, and mental health. We promised to keep tabs on each other the best we could, but my current life was hectic and yesterday when scrolling thru contacts i said "Oh shit, I havent texted Allen in awhile." sent text, then checked FH and noticed no post since start of Feb, looked up family members on his facebook and sadly saw that his sister was posting alot of memorial stuff for him.I contacted her and she said he passed away peacefully on Feb 5th. While it was sad that the nasty disease took him, I was relieved that it wasnt his mental health that finally broke him. We shared some laughs and funny memories about him. Of course til my wife said "who are you DM'ing?"He was very thankful for this site, his nominations for "rookie of the year" In which he mentioned it was cool to be hanging with Loco and who'd posted 10k more than him and then his nominee for poster of the year i think last year. Honestly if it wasnt for the disease, he really would've wound up taking a poster of the year award. He had so many complex takes that he would send me and ask me "do you think i should post this, it might be too technical" "this is going to be a long post, tell me if you think my ideas on this are in line" He had so many great posts that he never shared that were up there top notch with some of our most intelligent football minds. His pain would just throw him into a dark space where he never felt like he should post it.Even if he couldnt post as much as he would've liked, the bad days were alot worse than the good days, he appreciated everything about this site, the people on it and how it kept his mind away from things. He enjoyed reading the guys chatting about sports and mundane BS on this chat and the other chat line.I've talked to the uppers about it, we have a million awards on the site, maybe having one being named after him. Im sure marino13 will just switch it to blob so he doesn't have to design as much. Of course that was just an idea.Also he mentioned to me many of times of his sister being his best friend. He didnt mention her often on here because he said she was a very private person. Sometimes he mentioned her and referenced her as his buddy or his brother to protect her privacy. Was curious how he mentioned his brother getting his period one time on vacation (JK sis if you are reading this).If she allows me her shipping info then I really would like to surprise her with a gift in memory of her brother from the site. So i dont want to say what the couple ideas i had were in the even she reads this because I'm going to send her a link to this thread later on once people start commenting on it, so she can see our respects.RIP Allen aka TheRevoltingBlobPS sorry if this was all over the place with run on sentences and everything else

Allen was a good guy. He and I talked via PM and on Twitter quite a bit. I was proud to call him a friend. But from our conversations he was in such horrible pain all of the time, I'm glad he's up there with Mad Dog and the Don. You know they and others are clinking glasses looking forward to this season as much as we are.