Rising Star Coach

footballguru said: If I'm running the Dolphins, I am bringing in Steve Belichick to right this sinking ship. Steve is a rising star and has the coaching pedigree. I see his intensity, and my sources within the Patriots tell me that the younger Belichick has the respect of veteran players. We need to bring in someone young and with vision. Steve Belichick is that guy and we need to get him to Miami because my sources tell me he is a hot commodity in the league.

I remember the same thing was said about the sons of Don Shula. While both of them were given opportunities to be head coaches in the NFL and in college, they both turned out to be nothing more than mediocre head coaches and each lasted only a few years before they were fired.The vast majority of the Belichick assistants have had no success as head coaches once they left New England. As a Dolphin fan, I would have zero interest in bringing in another Belichick assistant if Flores doesn’t work out.