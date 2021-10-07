Rising Star Coach

footballguru
If I'm running the Dolphins, I am bringing in Steve Belichick to right this sinking ship. Steve is a rising star and has the coaching pedigree. I see his intensity, and my sources within the Patriots tell me that the younger Belichick has the respect of veteran players. We need to bring in someone young and with vision. Steve Belichick is that guy and we need to get him to Miami because my sources tell me he is a hot commodity in the league.