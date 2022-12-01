Rivalry game: Bills EDGE Rusher Von Miller placed on IR

DOLFANMIKE
Bills put Von Miller on injured reserve - ProFootballTalk
Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen.The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result [more]
Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen.
The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move, so he will be eligible to play again in Week 17.
We play Buffalo on the Dec 18th, (Week 15) so this is great news for Miami and the rest of the AFC East.
