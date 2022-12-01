 Rivalry game: Bills EDGE Rusher Von Miller placed on IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rivalry game: Bills EDGE Rusher Von Miller placed on IR

Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen.

The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move, so he will be eligible to play again in Week 17.
We play Buffalo on the Dec 18th, (Week 15) so this is great news for Miami and the rest of the AFC East.
 
This is a brutal loss for the Jills. Breaks my heart. You dont have to look very far to see what a less than optimal pass rush can do to a defense....

Jills just got Epenesa and Rousseau back, White just came off IR
They are still stacked with some really high end talent on defense, but this will hurt them for sure.
 
