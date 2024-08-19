 River Cracraft and Cam Smith Injury News Isn't Good | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

River Cracraft and Cam Smith Injury News Isn't Good

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,391
Reaction score
3,176
Age
47
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

River Cracraft and Cam Smith Injury News Isn't Good - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ injuries continue to mount in this training camp, and the news on two key contributors does not appear to be good. River Cracraft caught at touchdown Saturday evening vs Washington and immediately left the field. Per Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Cracraft sustained...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Hate losing Cracraft for any length of time at all. At least we have some guys that look damn good at DB in Johnson, Duck, and Maitre.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom