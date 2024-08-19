DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,391
- Reaction score
- 3,176
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
River Cracraft and Cam Smith Injury News Isn't Good - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins’ injuries continue to mount in this training camp, and the news on two key contributors does not appear to be good. River Cracraft caught at touchdown Saturday evening vs Washington and immediately left the field. Per Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Cracraft sustained...
dolphinstalk.com